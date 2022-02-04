On Friday, 4 February, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Collingham. He runs in the opening juvenile hurdle over an extended 1m 7f at Catterick today (13:00). Donald McCain’s runners looks the best value Bet of the Day at odds of 15/8.

Representing an in-form stable having a cracking jumps horse racing season, Collingham has been consistent in hitting the frame on all four hurdles outings so far. A son of Samum, he was an unlucky and narrow loser last time out. Collingham could well go one better here, so rates the horse racing NAP of the Day with our experts. Read all about his claims as SportsLens tipsters make the case for their latest Bet of the Day below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Collingham win?

An experienced Flat campaigner who won his last two starts on the level, Collingham also began life over hurdles with victory at Musselburgh. While all the top horse racing betting sites made him odds-on favourite that day, he won in that manner by five easy lengths. Collingham has also run well in defeat since.

Only Skycutter, thought good enough by his connections to run in Grade 1 company at Chepstow over Christmas, beat Collingham next time out. He was only held by the winner by a couple of lengths. Collingham was then far from disgraced when third to Inca Prince on his penultimate start.

The winner had previously finished third to Fil Dor when trained in Ireland. That one is among the top juvenile hurdlers in the Emerald Isle and prominent in the Cheltenham odds for the Triumph Hurdle. That reads well in relation to this class 4 contest at a track where McCain boasts a 23 per cent strike rate with his runners this season.

As the trainer also brings a fine 30 per cent win record with horses from the yard in the last 14 days, and Brian Hughes takes the ride again, a bold bid go one better than his head defeat at Huntingdon looks assured.

