The NAP of the Day this Tuesday, 26 October, is Black Poppy making his hurdles debut at Bangor. Trained by the in-form Kerry Lee, this five-year-old gelding makes his bow over the obstacles in the opening extended 2m novice hurdle at the North Wales track today (1:38). Black Poppy is an 11/4 chance.

With his stable bang in-form, it would be no surprise if Black Poppy made a winning start to his hurdling career. There are reasons to believe his bumper form could be smart, so that’s why he is Bet of the Day today. Learn all about the son of Kayf Tara and why odds of 11/4 make him the NAP of the Day this Tuesday.

Why will Black Poppy win?

Lee has her horses in fine form right now with two winners from the last three runners. She trains some 65 miles away from this track near the border with Wales in Herefordshire. In Black Poppy, she has a Warwick bumper winner with potential. Despite odds of 25/1 on his racecourse debut, he only needed pushing out for a 1 1/2 lengths victory.

Using the eighth home, Stratton Oakmont, as a form marker, Black Poppy is an exciting horse. That one previously ran a much closer third to Skytastic at Doncaster. The winner defied a penalty that day to follow-up on a previous success at Newbury. On that occasion, Skytastic beat Orby’s Legend by just over a length.

Philip Hobbs trains the Newbury runner-up who has since won three times over hurdles, including a Grade 3 triumph in the Silver Trophy at Chepstow earlier this month. Black Poppy thus has potentially smart form in the book. The sixth home from Warwick, Sinister Minister, was previously fourth to subsequent hurdles winner Fruit N Nut.

Main market rival Go Dante is plenty short enough here, and running at Bangor wasn’t the plan. That one trained by Olly Murphy held a Cheltenham entry at The Showcase Meeting last weekend. A £25 punt on Black Poppy returns £93.75 at his current price. Should he fail to win his hurdles bow, then QuinnBet refunds the stake as a free bet.

