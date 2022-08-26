We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

This Friday, 26 August, the SportsLens horse racing NAP of the Day for our experts is Agartha. She drops back in trip to an extended 7f for the feature race at Tipperary this evening, the Group 3 No Nay Never Fairy Bridge Stakes (6:00). This Joseph O’Brien filly looks worth a bet at a tasty 3/1 price.

769 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Joint-top rated in this horse racing field of 11, Agartha has a fine record over trips shorter than a mile. Never out of the first three, the front-running daughter of Caravaggio may be tailor-made for this. She thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day today. Here are more reasons to back her.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Agartha win?

While the stable has over a third of the runners with four involved, Agartha is clearly best on ratings and the pick of her form. Her record over 7f reads 21122 with two of her losses coming to the classy and lightly-raced Classic heroine Homeless Songs. Today is only the second time in her career that Agartha is set to go off as favourite on the top betting sites in the UK and Ireland.

Despite being out of an Irish St Leger third in her dam, Arya Tara, she hasn’t stayed beyond a mile. Agartha heads to Tipperary dropping down in grade after being highly tried. Punters should forgive her last race result in the USA when last in the Belmont Oaks. Putting a line through effort allows us to see Agartha’s form in a better light.

Don’t ignore record of horse racing NAP of the Day at this level

She won at this level as a juvenile and placed twice in Classic trials this spring. Even Agartha’s fading fourth in the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp reads well. She was just a neck behind subsequent three-time winner and dual Group 3 scorer Oscula then. Despite O’Brien being mob-handed here, it’s easy to see why horse racing betting sites favour Agartha.

Now eased in grade after a 48-day break to get over a fruitless transatlantic trip, it would be no surprise if she gained compensation. Agartha just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 26 August. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £40 at her current price if she does bounce back. New customers that sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…

888Sport New Customer Offer – Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets & £10 Casino Bonus

These are all the details of that new customer betting offer available with 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to any SportsLens readers that don’t have an account already with this online bookie.

Register for an account with 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then make a deposit of £10+ with a Debit Card. Funding the account using eWallet services like MuchBetter, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill won’t unlock the bonus, because such payment methods are incompatible with the offer.

Once that’s done, put on a qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) staking at least £10. Our horse racing NAP of the Day has that covered. After the wager settles, punters get 3x £10 free bets added to their 888Sport account automatically. Other terms and conditions apply to the £10 casino bonus.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on our top horse racing bet today and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus that £10 casino bonus. Claim this great offer today by following these simple steps:

New customers register with 888Sport using promo code 30FB Make a deposit of £10+ via Debit Card to the account (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically These free bets are valid for 7 days Claim the £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

