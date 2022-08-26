This Friday, 26 August, the SportsLens horse racing NAP of the Day for our experts is Agartha. She drops back in trip to an extended 7f for the feature race at Tipperary this evening, the Group 3 No Nay Never Fairy Bridge Stakes (6:00). This Joseph O’Brien filly looks worth a bet at a tasty 3/1 price.
Joint-top rated in this horse racing field of 11, Agartha has a fine record over trips shorter than a mile. Never out of the first three, the front-running daughter of Caravaggio may be tailor-made for this. She thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day today. Here are more reasons to back her.
Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Agartha win?
While the stable has over a third of the runners with four involved, Agartha is clearly best on ratings and the pick of her form. Her record over 7f reads 21122 with two of her losses coming to the classy and lightly-raced Classic heroine Homeless Songs. Today is only the second time in her career that Agartha is set to go off as favourite on the top betting sites in the UK and Ireland.
Despite being out of an Irish St Leger third in her dam, Arya Tara, she hasn’t stayed beyond a mile. Agartha heads to Tipperary dropping down in grade after being highly tried. Punters should forgive her last race result in the USA when last in the Belmont Oaks. Putting a line through effort allows us to see Agartha’s form in a better light.
Don’t ignore record of horse racing NAP of the Day at this level
She won at this level as a juvenile and placed twice in Classic trials this spring. Even Agartha’s fading fourth in the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp reads well. She was just a neck behind subsequent three-time winner and dual Group 3 scorer Oscula then. Despite O’Brien being mob-handed here, it’s easy to see why horse racing betting sites favour Agartha.
Now eased in grade after a 48-day break to get over a fruitless transatlantic trip, it would be no surprise if she gained compensation. Agartha just had to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 26 August. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £40 at her current price if she does bounce back. New customers that sign up and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more info below…
