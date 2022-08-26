Lucky 15 Racing Tips | Paul Kelly’s Best Bets, Fri 26th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips this FRIDAY to add to your betting slips, as Paul Kelly gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the meetings at Newmarket and Thirsk today.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

CLASSIC @ 4/6 with Bet UK – 2.35 Newmarket

Jockey Pat Dobbs takes the reigns this afternoon on this Richard Hannon trained colt, looking to pick up his first win as a race horse. The 2-year-old came second in Class 2 company last time out and runs off the same weight today in a Class 4 race. Again over seven furlongs so should be the one to beat here and could romp the field.

GOOD EARTH @ 6/1 with Bet UK – 2.55 Thirsk



This 5-year-old is in some quite impressive form, with three wins, three runner-up finishes and two thirds in his last eight starts. The gelding came second at a huge price of 20/1 last time out at Ripon in a Class 2 Handicap over the same distance as today’s race, running incredibly well and running on well inside the final furlong. Up in the weights but has raced well off a higher mark before.

BOX TO BOX @ 9/2 with Bet UK – 3.45 Newmarket

This Hugo Palmer trained gelding has three wins in his last five starts, including a win in Class 2 company in July at Chelmsford. Having another go at 1m4f which he struggled with last time, but the 3-year-old was up against some classy horses. Has won races half a furlong shorter, so today’s race is achievable. Weaker field than last time out at Goodwood so has every chance of winning here.

THUNDER LEGEND @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 4.54 Newmarket



This 3-year-old gelding has a win, two second place finishes and four third place finishes in his last seven starts. He finished in runner-up last time out in a Class 3 Handicap at Haydock, running well and only getting beaten by half a length. Will challenge if he gets a good start, has the pace and stamina to set a high pace.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

Today’s Lucky 15 Betslip

