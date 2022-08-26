Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

Today the horse racing action comes both on the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with three meetings from England, one from across the border in Wales, one from up north in Scotland and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland and Northern Ireland respectively. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Newmarket, Thirsk and Ffos Las get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Tipperary, Hamilton, Down Royal and Goodwood get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.15pm at Thirsk, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.00pm at Down Royal.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newmarket and one from Thirsk, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites. Here at SportsLens we have a plethora of horse racing tips each and every day, so be sure not to miss them by clicking this link!

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newmarket, Thirsk, Ffos Las, Tipperary, Hamilton, Down Royal and Goodwood

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – THUNDER LEGEND @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 4.54 Newmarket

Our NAP of the day comes from the last race of the afternoon at Newmarket Racecourse, where we have sided with Thunder Legend for trainer William Haggas to win this Class 3 Handicap over the six furlong distance.

This 3-year-old gelding boasts some impressive form, with a win, two second place finishes and four third place finishes in his last seven starts. Thunder Legend came runner-up last time out in a Class 3 Handicap at Haydock, running well and only getting beaten by half a length.

Today’s race is a step back in trip and will be the shortest run of her racing career to date, but if jockey Adam Farragher can get off to a good start and get Thunder Legend going, she has the pace to sprint home and keep on too.

NEXT BEST – GOOD EARTH @ 6/1 with Bet UK – 2.55 Thirsk

Our Next Best bet of the day comes from the Thirsk race card, where we have selected Good Earth for trainer Michael Herrington to triumph in this Class 3 Handicap over the six furlong trip.

This 5-year-old is also in some quite impressive form, with three wins, three runner-up finishes and two thirds in his last eight starts. Good Earth came second at a huge price of 20/1 last time out at Ripon in a Class 2 Handicap over the same distance as today’s task, running ever so well and running on well inside the final furlong.

Is up 18lbs from that race, but has performed impressively off a higher mark than today’s 9st 6lbs, so the weight shouldn’t be an issue at all for Good Earth here. Has every chance of getting back to winning ways here this afternoon.

Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More 18+ BeGambleAware.org T&Cs apply . New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry. 18+ BeGambleAware.org.

Other Horse Racing Tips

Placepot Tips – Friday 26th August

Each-Way Betting Tip – Friday 26th August

Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips – Friday 26th August

Daily Horse Racing Betting Tips – Friday 26th August

Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips

Andrew Mount’s SpreadEx Analysis

Today’s Horse Racing NAP

ITV Racing Tips & Trends – Saturday 27th August

If you want to back our tips or you are looking for some new bookmakers to place your bets, why not sign up to one of the best horse racing betting sites by clicking this link? Here at SportsLens we have some exclusive sign up offers and free bets for you, so don’t miss out!

Additionally, want to see how much you could win backing our various tipsters’ tips? Why not check out our new horse racing bet calculator which is completely free to use!

RELATED: ITV Racing Tips & Trends from Goodwood, Newmarket and Beverley on Saturday 27th August

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newmarket, Thirsk, Ffos Las, Tipperary, Hamilton, Down Royal and Goodwood on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 49 races:

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Canadiansmokeshow @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.00 Piastrella @ 5/1 with Bet UK

2.35 Classic @ 4/6 with Bet UK

3.10 Yantarni @ 5/4 with Bet UK

3.45 Box To Box @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.20 Savrola @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.54 Thunder Legend (NAP) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

1.15 Polam Lane @ 4/1 with Bet UK

1.45 She’s Hot @ 2/5 with Bet UK

2.20 Anjo Bonita @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.55 Good Earth (NB) @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Carnival Zain @ 13/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Bungley @ 15/2 with Bet UK

4.30 On The River @ 11/2 with Bet UK

5.05 Hellenista @ 11/1 with Bet UK

Ffos Las Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Ernesto @ 10/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Captain Wierzba @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.45 Estehwadh @ 11/2 with Bet UK

3.20 Tuxedo Junction @ 11/8 with Bet UK

3.52 Rum Going On @ 5/2 with Bet UK

4.25 Emperor Spirit @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.57 Zambezi Magic @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Tipperary Horse Racing Tips

4.15 Mount King @ 11/8 with Bet UK

4.50 Library @ 11/10 with Bet UK

5.25 Emporio @ 9/4 with Bet UK

6.00 Honey Girl @ 13/2 with Bet UK

6.35 Moss Tucker @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Wayne R Walker @ 7/2 with Bet UK

7.40 Extensio @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Hamilton Horse Racing Tips

4.35 Hi Clare @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.10 Venetian @ 2/1 with Bet UK

5.43 Breckland @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.18 Cosa Sara @ 16/1 with Bet UK

6.53 Strawberri @ 8/1 with Bet UK

7.23 Ralphy Boy Two @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.53 Impressor @ 9/1 with Bet UK

Down Royal Horse Racing Tips

4.40 The Insider @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.15 Come On Du Berlais @ 13/8 with Bet UK

5.50 Doyenna @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.25 Champella @ 9/2 with Bet UK

7.00 Ronald Pump @ 7/4 with Bet UK

7.30 Lily Light Foot @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.00 Glen Na Tara @ 12/1 with Bet UK

Goodwood Horse Racing Tips

5.01 Bibulous @ 5/2 with Bet UK

5.35 New Dayrell @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.10 Our Jester @ 6/4 with Bet UK

6.45 Misty Dancer @ 10/3 with Bet UK

7.15 Just Amber @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.45 Gherkin @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change