Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – August 26th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below.

Andrew found 5-1 Newcastle scorer WYNTER WILDES on Thursday and has six selections on Friday, August 26th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

FFOS LAS 2.10

FREQUENT FLYER (system – Andrew Balding 2yos, third career start, turf)

Andrew Balding-trained juveniles have a great record on their third career start, provided that run comes on turf. He’s won with 43 of the 153 qualifiers (28.1% strike-rate) for a very healthy profit of £70.43 to a £1 level stake at SP. FREQUENT FLYER took a big step forward from his debut effort when runner-up over course and distance last time and can open his account.

NEWMARKET 2.35

WAR CHANT (system – Rae Guest, second-time out 2yos)

In the past ten years, trainer Rae Guest is eight from 54 with his second-time out juveniles (14.8% strike-rate) for a profit of £14.80. Plenty of the beaten horses ran well at big prices and it could be worth a small interest on WAR CHANT. This War Command colt was too green to do himself justice when well held on his debut at Nottingham in early June but kept on in the closing stages and has been given a break to strengthen up. He’s bred to handle the soft conditions and could out-run his huge odds.

NEWMARKET 3.45

FLOR DE LA LUNA (system – Mick Appleby, stable switchers)

Mick Appleby has an excellent record at the first time of asking with horses he takes over from other yards, scoring with 86 of the 486 qualifiers (17.7%) since 2010 for a profit of £300.42 to a £1 level stake at SP. He’s eight from 32 for owner Craig Buckingham (+£23.08) and FLOR DE LUNA, the outsider of six at the time of writing, could be worth a speculative interest. She won on soft ground for Jessica Harrington and Thursday’s rain has come in time.

TIPPERARY 4.50

BELLA BLUE EYES (system – Paddy Twomey newcomers)

Newcomers from the yard of Paddy Twomey have a 15 from 79 record (19% strike-rate) for a profit of £41.05 to a £1 level stake at SP. Those running in Class E company, as BELLA BLUE EYES is today, are 12 from 37 (32.4%) for a profit of £68.81.

GOODWOOD 5.01

DEBBIE’S CHOICE (system – Ardad, fresh)

Progeny of the sire Ardad have a good record on their racecourse debuts and the experienced runners also go well when fresh. Those running on turf after a break of at least eight weeks have a nine from 49 record for a profit of £8.25. Fourteen of the beaten horses made the frame and DEBBIE’S CHOICE, who looks well berthed in stall 9, might be able to reward each-way support on her return from a 12-week break. She wasn’t disgraced over 7f here last time, finishing a five-length sixth of 11 at 40-1, and will be happier back in trip.

GOODWOOD 6.10

OUR JESTER (system – Garswood, good to soft or softer going)

Progeny of the sire Garswood have a 17 from 115 record in handicaps on the Flat when racing on good to soft or softer going (based on the actual going according to race times, rather than the official version) and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £96.33. OUR JESTER probably hot the front too soon when runner-up in an amateur riders’ contest at Ffos Las last time and can go one better this evening.

