SportsLens experts are back with another NAP of the Day for this Monday, 25 October. Today, their fancy is The Big Dog in the featured Listed 2m 7f M.W. Hickey Memorial Chase at Wexford (3:30). He appeals as the Bet of the Day at terrific odds of 3/1.

Trained by Peter Fahey, The Big Dog loves heavy ground. He gets those conditions today, which turns the race into a real test of stamina. An eight-year-old Mahler gelding, The Big Dog also looks well-in to the contest against old rival and favourite Eklat De Rire. That is why he is our tipsters’ Bet of the Day for 25 October. Discover other reasons why this horse rates the NAP of the Day on Monday at a tasty 3/1 below.

Why will The Big Dog win?

Fahey has trained more winners at Wexford than on any other Irish National Hunt racecourse. He also targets this particular race. Last year, the M.W. Hickey Memorial Chase went to Minella Indo, but there is nothing on paper that looks like being the calibre of the 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup hero in this renewal.

With two winners in the contest over the last five seasons and a 21 per cent strike rate with his runners at the track, anything representing Fahey commands respect. The Big Dog won the Irish Grand National Trial on his last start at Punchestown in February. As he stays even further, he won’t be found wanting for endurance.

The Big Dog’s third to subsequent dual Grade 1 scorer and Cheltenham Festival winner Colreevy on his chase debut also reads well in relation to this. He was also just 1 1/2 lengths behind Thyestes Chase and Irish Grand National runner-up Run Wild Fred on his third try over fences at Punchestown.

Connections book crack amateur jockey Jamie Codd for the ride once again. He boasts a healthy 29 per cent strike rate in the saddle on his mounts over the last 14 days. The Big Dog gets 13lb from Eklat De Rire here, and that weight should be a great leveller. A £25 punt on Fahey’s runner returns £100 at his current odds. If The Big Dog doesn’t win, then QuinnBet refunds the stake as a free bet.

