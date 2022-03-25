Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 25 March

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Friday, 25 March, according to SportsLens tipsters, is West To The Bridge. Dan Skelton’s thriving horse runs in the extended 3m 2f handicap hurdle at Newton Abbot today (2:30). He appeals as the best Bet of the Day at awesome odds of 11/8.

West To The Bridge is simply in the form of his entire horse racing career aged nine. He has already hit a hat-trick in 2022 with wins at Chepstow, Carlisle and Sandown. This Flemensfirth gelding has the breeding to stay this trip. West To The Bridge thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 25 March.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day West To The Bridge win?

Although now a stone higher in the weights than when his winning sequence began, West To The Bridge bolted up by 9 1/2 lengths at Chepstow. Subsequent race results show the runner-up Bellatrixsa won her next two starts. That one now has an official rating of 132. West To The Bridge again made all and followed-up at Carlisle off 130.

He landed the hat-trick at Sandown 17 days ago, defeating the favourite on horse racing betting sites and handy dual novice winner Git Maker easily. The fifth home, Kamaxos, has come out and won at Market Rasen since to advertise the form. Amateur jockey Tristan Durrell took a valuable 7lb off West To The Bridge last time out and does so again here.

Taking that into account, he effectively races off 1lb lower than his Carlisle victory. West To The Bridge is simply in the form of his life right now. His main market rival pulled-up when last in action, so there are questions for Take Your Time. Small fields seem to suit our horse racing NAP of the Day West To The Bridge well too.

With the Skelton stable enjoying another fine season, everything looks in place for a big run. A £10 punt on West To The Bridge with 888Sport returns £23.75 at his current price. This bet also qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses when they sign up. Get more details of this deal below.

