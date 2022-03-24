Horse racing tips today: Friday’s best UK and Ireland racing bets

As we head into Friday on the horse racing front we are entertained from Hereford, Musselburgh and Newton Abbot over the jumps, while after a small break the return of the all weather action is back with Newcastle (AW) going in the evening. Then over in Ireland Dundalk (AW) have their normal Friday night fixture.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Hereford and one from Newton Abbot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Hereford, Musselburgh, Newton Abbot, Newcastle (AW) and Dundalk (Ire).



Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the all the meetings today!

NAP – AGGAGIO @ Evs with BetUK – 3.55 Hereford



Today’s best bet is this Gary Moore runner, who was a nice winner last Saturday at Fontwell and is turned out again quickly here to strike when clearly in good order.

Up 7lbs for that success but this 4 year-old won by just over 8 lengths the last day and that run also came off a 5-month break so can be expected to have improved for it. Josh Moore rides.

NEXT BEST – BOLINTLEA @ 2/1 with BetUK – 3.05 Newton Abbot



Today’s next best pick has been knocking on the door in recent races – including a close second at Hereford last month.

That came over 3m1f so we know she stays further than this 2m5f and we expected connecitons to make full use of that proven stamina.Jockey Cillin Leonard also keeps the ride and his 5lb claim is handy.

In what looks a weak race, this Dr Richard Newland runner can get off the mark under rules for the former Grand National-winning trainer.

Check out all of our selections across the four meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Hereford, Musselburgh, Newton Abbot, Newcastle (AW) and Dundalk (Ire, AW) on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all the races:

Hereford Horse Racing Tips

1.00 GRANGE ROAD @ 11/10 with BetUK

1.35 BIG DIFFERENCE @ 11/4 with BetUK

2.10 CHADLINGTON LAD @ 6/4 with BetUK

2.45 FLYING NUN @ 2/1 with BetUK

3.20 JERMINNIE GREEN @ 11/4 with BetUK

3.55 AGGAGIO @ Evs with BetUK

4.30 MOUNT PLEASANT @ 15/8 with BetUK

Musselburgh Horse Racing Tips

1.15 SALSADA @ 1/2 with BetUK

1.45 THUNDER AHEAD @ 10/3 with BetUK

2.20 IOLANI @ 13/1 with BetUK

2.55 MOON KING @ 4/1 with BetUK

3.30 CANCAN @ 11/2 with BetUK

4.05 HOLD ONTO THE LINE @ 2/1 with BetUK

4.40 SAWPIT SAMANTHA @ 2/1 with BetUK

Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

1.55 GEROLAMO CARDANO @ 7/2 with BetUK

2.30 WEST TO THE BRIDGE @ Evs with BetUK

3.05 BOLINTLEA @ 2/1 with BetUK

3.40 LE CAMELEON @ 5/4 with BetUK

4.15 COMMIS D’OFFICE @ 6/4 with BetUK

4.50 HYMAC @ 11/4 with BetUK

Newcastle Horse Racing Tips

5.40 JEMS BOND @ 3/1 with BetUK

6.15 BIZARRE LAW @ 5/4 with BetUK

6.45 BRINGITONBORIS @ 11/4 with BetUK

7.15 LOOSE LIPS @ 5/2 with BetUK

7.45 HOT DIGGITY DOG @ 10/11 with BetUK

8.15 LYNNS BOY @ 15/8 with BetUK

Dundalk Horse Racing Tips

5.00 COLLECTIVE POWER @ 9/4 with BetUK

5.30 DANCES WITH STARS @ 9/4 with BetUK

6.00 ARCTIC BLAZE @ 6/1 with BetUK

6.30 DUBIRANGO @ 10/3 with BetUK

7.00 ELZAAM BLUE @ 2/1 with BetUK

7.30 JERED MADDOX @ 7/2 with BetUK

8.00 BROKERS TIP @ 9/2 with BetUK

8.30 NATIONAL GENERAUX @ 7/4 with BetUK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

