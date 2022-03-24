Lucky 15 Tips: Four horses to back on Friday 25th March

Into Friday and the horse racing UK action moves to Newton Abbot, Musselburgh and Hereford, who all race over the jumps, while Newcastle race in the all weather. In Ireland, it’s Dundalk for their only fixture on the day.
With that in mind, we’ve highlighted four horses to include in your Lucky 15 horse racing bets today.
Out The Glen (1st 10/11) and Jeremy The Jinn (Evs) were winners yesterday.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Friday 25th March 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip.
THUNDER AHEAD @ 10/3 with BetUK – 1.45 Musselburgh
An interesting runner for the Alan King yard here. Won on his third run at Doncaster last time out and doesn’t look too badly treated on handicap debut. Will love the good ground and the long trip up to Scotland can pay off.
CHADLINGTON LAD @ 6/4 with BetUK – 2.10 Hereford
Sets a fair standard here after a close second at Newbury last time out. Into a similar race here but his racecourse experience will be a plus and won’t mind the better ground.
WEST TO THE BRIDGE @ Evs with BetUK – 2.30 Newton Abbot
In the form of his life at the moment – winning his last three. Up only 3lbs more here and the significant change on last time is the step up to 3m2f (from 2m4f). Runs as if it will suit though and taking on three rivals with plenty to prove.
AGGAGIO @ Evs with BetUK – 3.55 Hereford
Turned out quickly again after winning well at Fontwell last Saturday. Carries a 7lb penalty for that win but this Gary Moore runner did it well that day to suggest he’s up to defying the rise.
Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
How does a Lucky 15 work?
A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets of the same value on selections in four separate events. These 15 bets include four singles, six doubles, four trebles and one four-fold accumulator. The doubles, trebles and four-fold accumulator ensure that with each additional winner you have, your returns can jump massively as the various multiple bets come into play.
For example, if you pick a horse racing Lucky 15 and all four horses win, you win 15 individual bets. If three win, you win three singles, four doubles and one treble. Therefore, winning eight individual bets from your Lucky 15.
