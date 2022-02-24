The horse racing NAP of the Day this Friday, 25 February, for SportsLens tipsters is Credo. She runs in the opening mares’ handicap hurdle over an extended 2m at Exeter today (1:00). Anthony Honeyball’s charge looks the best value among horse racing tips today at nifty 9/4 odds.

303 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

As the only course and distance winner in the line-up, Credo clearly acts at Exeter – a horse racing venue that doesn’t suit all types. Getting more than a stone in weight from her main market rival, the seven-year-old daughter of Fame And Glory also looks well-handicapped. This is because Credo runs off the same mark as her recent win here. She thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day on Friday with our experts. Read on more reasons why to back their latest Bet of the Day below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Credo win?

The Honeyball stable has a healthy 33 per cent strike rate at Exeter with its runners this season. Backing the inmates of that yard blind on horse racing betting sites would have punters in front with £3.96 profit to a £1 level stake. Credo brings winning bumper and solid hurdles form to the table as well.

Her bow in this sphere at Uttoxeter when third to Lady Adare has worked out particularly well, something that subsequent race results show. Each of the first five home has scored since, so that is really strong form. The runner-up, Get A Tonic, has also twice placed in Listed company including against older mares at Warwick.

Credo saw that one confirm the form with her at Leicester, and then run third again behind subsequent Sandown second Anythingforlove. She then made all over course and distance, turning away the challenge of Finest View for a two-length victory. The fact that Credo now has an unchanged mark of 112 gives her a nice racing weight of 11st 3llb on her back here.

Aidan Coleman again takes the ride. Overnight favourite Bellatrixsa has the welter burden of 12st 5lb to carry, not to mention her third race in 16 days. Credo thus looks a value alternative and one of the top horse racing tips today for 25 February. A £10 wager on her returns £32.50 at her current odds, and qualifies new 888Sport customers who sign up through SportsLens for £45 in bonuses.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £45 in Free Bets at 888Sport

More details now on the exclusive 888Sport new customer betting offer available with each horse racing NAP of the Day selection here on SportsLens. This is open to any readers out there that don’t already have an account with this online bookie.

Sign up 888Sport and a bet £10, get £45 in free bets welcome bonus is on offer to new customers. After joining them using promo code HR45, make a deposit of £10+ with a Debit Card. Avoid eWallets such as Skrill, Neteller, Paypal and Paysafecard for funding the account as these aren’t eligible payments options with this deal.

Now place a £10 qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). After this wager settles, receive the first of three £15 free bet tokens credited automatically in every new customer account. Log in on each of the next two Fridays and get the others.

All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after three days. Further T&Cs apply. A 450% bonus on this bet £10 get £45 deal means this is a really great offer. 888Sport are now among Cheltenham non runner no bet bookies for every ante post market on the Festival there next month. That means new customers could use their free bets on those wagers if any horses appeal already.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Here’s a reminder of what to do with our horse racing NAP of the Day pick if new customers to 888 fancy those £45 in free bets. Follow these six steps to get the bonuses:

New customers join 888Sport Deposit £10+ with promo code HR45 (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10 qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once it settles, receive the first £15 free bet token automatically Get 2 more £15 free bet tokens when logging in on the next two Fridays All free bets are for horse racing markets only and expire after 3 days

128 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £45 in Free Bets Copied Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days - Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms A min deposit of £10 with promo code HR45 is required – You must bet a min of £10 at odds of 1/2 (1.50) or greater on a sports market – Free Bets valid for 3 days and must be used on an horse racing market – Deposit balance is available for withdrawal at any time – General withdrawal restrictions & Full T&C’s apply.

Related

We are three weeks away from the Cheltenham Gold Cup, so here is some related Festival content for horse racing fans:

Check out the 2022 Cheltenham Festival schedule in full complete with race times

The latest Champion Hurdle odds and betting has Honeysuckle a hot favourite

In the Queen Mother Champion Chase odds, meanwhile, Shishkin is a strong fancy

Much more open Stayers Hurdle odds suggests we’re in for a belter on St Patrick’s Thursday

Current Cheltenham Gold Cup odds are all about Irish raiders in the blue riband Festival feature

A few weeks after Cheltenham, there’s the world-famous Grand National at Aintree in April: