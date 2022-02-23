This Thursday, 24 February, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens experts is Dorking Lad. He runs in the concluding handicap chase over almost 2m 4f at Huntingdon today (3:55). Gary Moore’s in-form horse looks one of the best horse betting tips on offer today at fab 15/8 odds.

A winner at Wincanton last time out, Dorking Lad has top weight but is actually 1lb well-in to this assignment. Any runner competing off lower than its official rating is always one that horse racing betting sites take very seriously. Cheekpieces have clearly brought some improvement out of Dorking Lad. This seven-year-old son of Sholokhov thus rates our horse racing NAP of the Day for 24 February. Read more reasons to back our tipsters’ latest Bet of the Day selections below.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Dorking Lad win?

The Moore stable has done really well with its Huntingdon runners this season. In the jumps horse racing events taking place at this venue, the yard boasts a 33 per cent strike rate for the current campaign. That is very healthy indeed, as is £11.08 profit off a £1 level stake backing Moore runners blind here. Dorking Lad was a fine second off 1lb lower over course and distance on his penultimate outing too.

He chased home the now 136-rated Our Power that day and has won since, so that advertises the form. As Wincanton horse racing results show, Jamie Moore produced Dorking Lad to lead on the run-in and he kept on well for a cosy length success off 114. In future races, he must run off 117. Every little from the handicapper and terms of this contest helps, so even 1lb lower entitles him to remain very competitive in this class 4 event.

Looking at his back hurdle form, Dorking Lad was in the frame behind some useful types too. His nine-length third at Sandown on his bow in that sphere behind Adrimel reads wells, for example. The winner went on to Grade 2 success at Warwick and was sent off at Cheltenham odds of 9/1 for the Ballymore at the Festival last March. That one has also scored twice over fences at Haydock this season.

Dorking Lad chased home subsequent Betfair Hurdle fourth Annual Invictus at Plumpton last season too. The winner has also come out and twice landed novice handicap chases during the current campaign. That all adds up to Dorking Lad looking a great bet and our horse racing NAP of the Day this Thursday. A £10 punt at his current price returns £28.75. Such a bet will qualify new 888Sport customers for £45 in bonuses.

