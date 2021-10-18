On Monday, 18 October, the NAP of the Day for SportsLens experts is Up The Straight. He runs in the extended 2m 3f novice chase at Plumpton (3:40) today. There is value in current odds of 2/1.

A seven-year-old Arcadio gelding trained by Richard Rowe, Up The Straight has ran some fine races in defeat last season. His experience of fences could be key and this is also much less competitive than many of the contest he featured in then. Twice placed at Listed level in his career so far, Up The Straight looks the best value Bet of the Day. There are more reasons why he rates the NAP of the Day at a tempting 2/1 price below:

Why will Up The Straight win?

On his chase debut at Ascot in November, Up The Straight ran into Chantry House. The winner has since scored twice at the highest level, including in the Marsh Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival. Up The Straight was then hampered by a faller right in front of him over course and distance, so that took him out of the race completely.

When next in action, he found subsequent Greatwood Gold Cup hero Umbrigado 3 1/2 lengths too good. Again, Up The Straight bumped into a subsequent graded winner. He was also far from disgraced when a distant fifth in the Grade 1 Scilly Isles Novices’ Chase run on desperately heavy ground at Sandown. A couple of those home in front of Up The Straight, Shan Blue and Messire Des Obeaux, were previous graded winners.

That shows what he was up against in many assignments over the winter. Up The Straight was then a gallant runner-up in the Listed novices’ handicap chase that used to be run at Cheltenham but has now been moved to Sandown. He faced a real battle with Farinet up the famous Esher hill and conceded 6lb to the winner. Up The Straight was the only horse anywhere near that one in-behind.

After such gruelling races, it was no surprise that he was only fifth in the Grade 2 Silver Trophy Limited Handicap Chase at Cheltenham in April. This is a massive drop in class from those assignments for Up The Straight. He also has Niall Houlihan taking a valuable 5lb off with his claim. A £25 wager on Up The Straight returns £75 at his current odds. Should he lose, then QuinnBet refunds the stake as a free bet.

