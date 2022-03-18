Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Friday, 18 March

On Friday, 18 March, the horse racing NAP of the Day with SportsLens tipsters is Ginto. He runs in the 3m Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle (2:50) on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival. Gordon Elliott’s hot prospect is one of the best horse racing tips today at tempting 3/1 odds.

Unbeaten in three hurdles starts, this Irish raider already has success at the highest level on his CV. A stamina laden horse racing pedigree suggests this step up in trip is no problem. Ginto also brings some strong form from the Emerald Isle to the table. He thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 18 March.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Ginto win?

Ginto’s win in the Grade 2 Navan Novice Hurdle has worked out well if subsequent horse racing results are any indicator. Each of the first four home has scored since. The runner-up, Eric Bloodaxe, went on win at that level at Limerick over Christmas. Ginto himself lengthened away nicely at Naas last time out.

Whatdeawant, a disappointing fifth that day, has advertised that form with a fine third in the Ballymore here earlier this week. Owner-stable companion Hollow Games, who was third, meanwhile, filled the same spot in a Grade 1 at the Dublin Racing Festival. Ginto looks well worth backing at odds of 3/1 with 888Sport and is our horse racing NAP of the Day today.

Galvin Next Best Horse Racing Tips Today in Gold Cup

In the feature Cheltenham Gold Cup (3:30), the drying ground gives Galvin every chance of landing the spoils. Also trained by Elliott, he was a ready winner of the National Hunt Chase at the Festival last year. We know Galvin stays further, then. He has also improved no end since, and horse racing betting sites don’t take any chances.

The way Galvin stayed on overhaul A Plus Tard on the line in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown proves he’s a horse on the rise. With Davy Russell again aboard he is next best in our horse racing tips today at 100/30 behind NAP of the Day Ginto. Backing either to the tune of £10 with 888Sport qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses.

Best Horse Racing Tips for Cheltenham Festival Friday Including NAP of the Day

1:30 Triumph Hurdle – Il Etait Temps (EW) @ 10/1 with 888Sport

(EW) @ 10/1 with 888Sport 2:10 County Hurdle – Colonel Mustard (EW) @ 13/2 with 888Sport

(EW) @ 13/2 with 888Sport 2:50 Albert Bartlett Novices Hurdle – Ginto (NAP) @ 3/1 with 888Sport

(NAP) @ 3/1 with 888Sport 3:30 Cheltenham Gold Cup – Galvin (NB) @ 100/30 with 888Sport

(NB) @ 100/30 with 888Sport 4:10 Festival Open Hunters Chase – Cousin Pascal (EW) @ 10/1 with 888Sport

(EW) @ 10/1 with 888Sport 4:50 Mrs Paddy Power Mares Chase – Concertista @ 4/1 with 888Sport

@ 4/1 with 888Sport 5:30 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys Handicap Hurdle – Banbridge (EW) @ 12/1 with 888Sport

