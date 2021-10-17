Sunday’s NAP of the Day this week in Sceau Royal. A high class horse over both hurdles and fences, he makes his reappearance in the Listed 2m hurdle at Kempton (3:15) on 17 October. Sceau Royal appeals to SportsLens tipsters at odds of 13/8.

Trained by Alan King, Sceau Royal has a superb record fresh. Now a nine-year-old, the son of Doctor Dino has won on reappearance four times in the last five seasons. A hurdles mark of 157 underestimates his ability, especially as he has a 6lb higher rating over fences. It’s for that reason that Sceau Royal is the best value Bet of the Day this Sunday. There is more below on why he’s the NAP of the Day for 17 October at a terrific 13/8 price…

Why will Sceau Royal win?

This race essentially is a match on paper between Sceau Royal and Silver Streak. Although the latter has won this Listed event in each of the last two seasons, he has never faced a rival as good as Sceau Royal in it before. Alan King had an across the card double at Ascot and Market Rasen on Saturday, so his stable has hit form once again.

Silver Streak did come home in front of Sceau Royal in the International Hurdle at Cheltenham last December; however, soft ground does not suit Simon Munir and Isaac Souede’s horse so well. The going at the time of writing at Kempton is good, good to firm in places. That sound surface is right up Sceau Royal’s street, so there is every chance he could reverse past form.

A dual Grade 2 winner last season, Sceau Royal landed the Elite Hurdle at Wincanton following a successful return to action in the Welsh Champion. Following a mid-season break that freshened him up, he also took the Game Spirit Chase at Newbury. Sceau Royal was ever so unlucky in-running in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, yet turned the tables with Put The Kettle On in the Celebration Chase at Sandown.

Silver Streak’s form took an alarming dip in the spring, meanwhile. There were also excuses for Epatante losing to him in the Christmas Hurdle here, so it was no surprise that form was reversed at Cheltenham in the Champion Hurdle. Backing Sceau Royal instead may be the smart play. A £25 wager on him at current odds returns £65.63. If he doesn’t win, then QuinnBet refunds the losing stake as a free bet.

