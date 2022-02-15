The horse racing NAP of the Day on Tuesday, 15 February is Tallow For Coal. He runs in the extended 2m 7f novices’ limited handicap chase at Lingfield today (3:20). Jamie Snowden’s horse looks a great value Bet of the Day at fabulous 4/1 odds.

Representing a bang in-form stable, Tallow For Coal has won two of his four outings over fences so far. He also landed his Irish Point-to-Point on ground with heavy in the going description, so should handle those horse racing conditions underfoot today. A six-year-old son of St Leger winner Arctic Cosmos, Tallow For Coal has good chase form in the book. He thus rates the horse racing NAP of the Day for 15 February. See the case in full for our experts’ latest Bet of the Day below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Tallow For Coal win?

Following the Snowden stable on the top betting sites UK punters wager with over the last five seasons at Lingfield has paid off. His runners at the track in this time boast a 28 per cent strike rate. Backing those blind would’ve yielded £2.54 profit from a £1 level stake, which bodes well for the chances of Tallow For Coal. The yard is also red-hot with four winners from seven runners over the last 14 days.

Tallow For Coal chased home subsequent winners The Newest One and Soyouthinksoagain on his bow over fences at Newton Abbot. He then came on for that experience and scored himself at Worcester. Although only fourth next time out at Wetherby, subsequent horse racing results show the winner, Sidi Ismael, went in again in the Lincolnshire National at Market Rasen over Christmas.

As Tallow For Coal then beat the Persian War fourth Coeur Serein by 10 lengths last time out around Exeter, that showed he handles an undulating track. While the handicapper put him up 8lb for that, there may still be even more to come. There are already three non-runners with horse racing betting sites in this event at the time of writing, so that narrows the field for Tallow For Coal.

Gavin Sheehan is again on board and he rides Lingfield very well. This jockey has a 31% career strike rate on the turf here with £7.08 profit off a £1 level stake. That makes Tallow For Coal our horse racing NAP of the Day for 15 February. A £10 punt on this horse with 888Sport returns £50 and also qualifies new customers for £45 in free bets.

