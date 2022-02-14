This Valentine’s Day, Monday, 14 February, the horse racing NAP of the Day that SportsLens experts love most is Marown. He runs in the 3m 1f handicap chase at Catterick today. Nicky Richards’ horse looks a great value punt and Bet of the Day at 3/1 here.

Owned by the late Trevor Hemmings, who was a great supporter of horse racing, Marown progressed over fences last season. The eight-year-old son of Milan makes his belated reappearance here and retains scope for further improvement at this trip. Marown is thus the horse racing NAP of the Day this Valentine’s Day. Read more about him below…

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Marown win?

Still unexposed as a stayer, Marown is one from two in races over 3m so far. This gelding made successful steps up in distance on his second and fifth chase starts during last, as past race results clearly show us. Richards has a 33 per cent strike rate with his runners at Catterick this season too, so that bodes well for Marown’s chances.

He also looked well-treated in handicapping terms. Marown last won off 137, yet resumes off 2lb lower than his Wetherby success on his penultimate outing of the last campaign. A line can be put through his display at Ayr on ground that was too soon, and horse racing betting sites agree with that assessment based on Marown’s price today.

As his form from around this time last year reads well in relation to this class 2 contest, there could be more to come. Marown chased home Galahad Quest at Haydock 12 months ago, and the winner has since posted decent Cheltenham results after running well in the graded handicap chases here. Back in third day was Farinet, who scored at Listed level next time out and has won a race this season.

With champion jockey elect Brian Hughes again taking the ride, and boasting a 32 per cent strike rate with his mounts at Catterick, it’s no wonder that the top UK betting sites have Marown prominent in the market. He just has to be our horse racing NAP of the Day for 14 February here. A £10 punt on Marown returns £40 if he wins at those 3/1 odds, and gets new customers who join 888Sport £45 in free bets too.

