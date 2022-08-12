We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

On Friday, 12 August, the horse racing NAP of the Day for SportsLens tipsters is Perotan. She contests the 1m 3f Group 3 Give Thanks Stakes at Cork this evening (7:40). This improving Aidan O’Brien filly looks well worth backing at tasty 2/1 odds.

Unbeaten in two outings from her horse racing career so far, Perotan scored over this distance on debut. She then stepped up in trip to land a Listed contest last time out, so Group company is the next logical place to go down in distance. This three-year-old daughter of Churchill is thus our horse racing NAP of the Day this Friday.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Perotan win?

Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien has won the Give Thanks Stakes five times since 2005. Four of those have been with three-year-olds. In Perotan, he has a progressive filly that I regret not advising for Her Majesty’s Plate at Down Royal in this column last month. After landing a Bellewstown maiden going away over this distance, the top betting sites in the UK made her a well-backed 2/1 favourite for Listed success.

The Coolmore “lads” must have had the money down on Perotan as she opened 11/4 and touched 3/1 on-course at Down Royal. When ridden to lead approaching the final furlong, she put things to bed before the last 110 yards and scored by almost three lengths. Against more experienced rivals, this was an eye-catching effort and horse racing result I made a note of. Perotan went into plenty of punters’ notebooks too.

Beaten a further length down in fourth was Ever Present, who has attracted plenty of support for the big betting event at York races next Saturday, the Ebor. The runner-up at Down Royal, Moon Daisy, previously filled the same spot behind Earl Of Tyrone in Ireland’s official Ebor trial. That one heads the ante post market for the Europe’s richest Flat handicap.

Today’s horse racing NAP still has plenty of scope to progress

Given an opening mark of 102 by the Irish assessor, that rating could well underestimate Perotan and her ability. She is only 2lb behind her main market rival on horse racing betting sites and Irish Oaks third Cairde Go Deo. Get Lyons’ filly is relatively exposed compared to Perotan after seven previous career outings and now having her fifth start of the campaign.

Taking all that into account, and with Wayne Lordan keeping the ride, it looks worth siding with the O’Brien inmate here. Ballydoyle boasts a 23 per cent strike rate with its Cork runners this season. Perotan remains open to more further progress than the entire field, so she gets the nod under her winning jockey from last time out.

That clinches the argument and further explains why Perotan is our horse racing NAP of the Day this Friday. A £10 punt on her with 888Sport returns £30 at her current price if she lands the hat-trick. New customers who register and place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with more information to follow…

