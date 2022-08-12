Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis – Friday, August 12

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Professional racing tipster Andrew Mount takes a good look at today’s Spreadex markets to find the best value spread betting and fixed odds opportunities.

Andrew successfully opposed Madam Macho and Bibulous on Thursday and has two bets/trades on Friday, August 12th. Follow his tips on horse racing betting sites throughout the year.

THIRSK 6.07

ALLIGATOR ALLEY looked unlucky in a 5f Class 3 Racing League handicap at Doncaster last time, being forced to switch repeatedly and allowed to come home in his own time by Jason Watson when his chance had gone. However, that’s not the first time he’s caught the eye only to disappoint at the next attempt and he’s now lost 14 in a row. On paper, the drop to Class 4 level will suit but that could also mean a slower pace, not ideal for one who travels strongly. He’s drawn on the wing in a smallish field, another potential stumbling block, and he looks worth opposing at short odds. Sell in the Spreadex 50-25-10 market.

Recommendation: Oppose ALLIGATOR ALLEY in Thirsk 6.07

THIRSK JOCKEYS

Most improved jockey award for 2022 must surely go to PAUL MULRENNAN, who has ridden 71 winners from his 435 mounts (16.35 strike-rate) for a profit of £32.32 to a £1 level stake at SP (his expected number of winners was 61.73). He has a useful book of mounts at Thirsk this evening, starting with MUKER in the 6.07. The four-year-old has been off the track for almost 12 months but was a 20-1 winner on his debut in 2020 and wasn’t beaten far on his comeback last year. VALLEY OF FLOWERS (6.40) didn’t fully commit to the favoured nearside rail when third under Joanna Mason on soft ground at Catterick last time and should pick up points on today’s more suitable going, while HAVANAWING (7.50) will improve for her debut effort and might run into the frame at a big price. BURNING EMOTION (8.25) found only one too good over 6f here last time and looks very interesting now back up in trip. Buy Mulrennan in the Spreadex THIRSK JOCKEYS market.

Recommendation: Buy PAUL MULRENNAN in Thirsk Jockeys

