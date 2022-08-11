Lucky 15 Tips Today | Andy Newton’s Racing Bets, Fri 12th Aug

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

More Lucky 15 tips today to add to your betting slips on Friday 12th August, as Andy Newton gives you his four horse racing best bets from across the UK meetings at Nottingham, Newbury, Wolverhampton, Newmarket and Thirsk.



Lucky 15 Tips and Horse Racing Best Bets Today

ZULU TRACKER @ 9/4 with BetUK – 2.35 Newbury



In nice form at the moment with wins at Bath and Newbury. Raised just 3lbs for the last of those wins here and back up to a Class 4 race, but only has 2lb in racing weight extra to carry here and should make another bold bid.

RED FORCE ONE @ 9/2 with BetUK – 3.25 Nottingham



Landed the three-timer in great fashion at York last time out (8 lengths). Up 10lbs for that so life tougher, but connections takng 5lbs of that off with a claimer riding this time. If in the same mood will be hard to beat again.

TELE RED @ 2/1 with BetUK – 4.40 Newbury



Easy 3 1/4 length winner at Pontefract last time out and only up 5lbs for that. Slight step up in grade here so a bit more on his plate but looks well worth sticking with with the useful Sam Feilden riding to take off a handy 5lbs.

BOLD ACT @ 1/3 with BetUK – 5.10 Newmarket



Godolphin horse that caught the eye on debut with a fine second here at HQ. Would have learned a lot from that first run and William Buick takes over in the saddle. Expected to take a step forward again here.

