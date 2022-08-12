Horse Racing Tips Today: Friday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps this afternoon, with five meetings from England and two from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Friday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Newbury, Nottingham and Wolverhampton get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining four meetings from Cork, Tramore, Newmarket and Thirsk get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race of the afternoon sets off at 1.10pm at Nottingham, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.25pm at Thirsk.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Newbury and one from Nottingham, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newbury, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Cork, Tramore, Newmarket and Thirsk

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the seven meetings today!

NAP – ZULU TRACKER @ 5/2 with Bet UK – 2.35 Newbury

Our NAP of the day comes from the racing at Newbury where we have selected Zulu Tracker to win the Class 4 Handicap over seven furlongs in the third race of the card this afternoon.

This 3-year-old gelding looks in fine form, with two wins and a second place finish in his last three racing starts. Zulu Tracker won last time out at Newbury in a Class 5 Handicap, which shows he likes this track. The race before was another win for the Ed Walker trained gelding, where Zulu Tracker won in Class 4 company at Bath.

Zulu Tracker only faces a two-pound rise today, which shouldn’t be too much of a task for this talented racehorse. Looks the one to beat here for sure.

NEXT BEST – PONS AELIUS @ 7/2 with Bet UK – 3.25 Nottingham



Our Next Best bet of the day comes from Nottingham Races where we have sided with Pons Aelius to triumph in this Class 4 Handicap over the two-mile distance.

This 3-year-old colt boasts some seriously impressive form, with a win and four runner-up finishes in his last five starts. All of these races have been Class 4’s, so Pons Aelius is certainly one of the market leaders and knows he can run well at this level. Runs off a mark of 8st 12lbs which is one-pound down from his last race at Sandown two weeks ago.

Pons Aelius also has experience running at Nottingham Racecourse, which will stand him in good stead here this afternoon. Should go well.

Check out all of our selections across the seven meetings in the UK and Ireland on Friday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newbury, Nottingham, Wolverhampton, Cork, Tramore, Newmarket and Thirsk on Friday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 46 races:

Newbury Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Love Affairs @ 5/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Leadman @ 4/5 with Bet UK

2.35 Zulu Tracker (NAP) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.10 Funny Story @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.40 Espirito @ 9/1 with Bet UK

4.10 Persian Royal @ 11/4 with Bet UK

4.40 Mrembo @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Hi Clare @ 7/2 with Bet UK

1.45 No Guts No Glory @ 13/2 with Bet UK

2.20 Silky Wilkie @ 10/11 with Bet UK

2.55 Indemnify @ 1/5 with Bet UK

3.25 Pons Aelius (NB) @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.55 Terra Mitica @ 5/4 with Bet UK

4.25 Gilbert @ 5/2 with Bet UK

Wolverhampton Horse Racing Tips

1.35 Mooddial @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.10 Primo @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.45 Independence Day @ 11/1 with Bet UK

3.18 Mellow Yellow @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.48 Dawahy @ 11/10 with Bet UK

4.18 Q Twenty Boy @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Cork Horse Racing Tips

5.00 Silmaniya @ 15/8 with Bet UK

5.30 Cailin Cliste @ 5/2 with Bet UK

6.00 Cigamia @ 15/8 with Bet UK

6.30 Sistine Madonna @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.05 Circles @ 10/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Perotan @ 7/4 with Bet UK

8.15 Hibernia Oppositus @ 10/3 with Bet UK

Tramore Horse Racing Tips

4.50 Ferdia @ 11/1 with Bet UK

5.20 Rule Of June @ 9/2 with Bet UK

5.50 Doyenna @ 11/4 with Bet UK

6.20 Daisy Dufresne @ 9/2 with Bet UK

6.55 Stellar Symphony @ 9/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Bear Claws @ 6/1 with Bet UK

8.05 Champagnesocialist @ 5/1 with Bet UK

Newmarket Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Bold Act @ 1/3 with Bet UK

5.45 Wajd @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.15 Castle Way @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.48 Fulfilled @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.23 Dion Baker @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.58 Dutch Decoy @ 13/2 with Bet UK

Thirsk Horse Racing Tips

5.37 Grigadale @ 10/3 with Bet UK

6.07 Birkenhead @ 11/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Jamih @ 9/4 with Bet UK

7.15 Captain Winters @ 13/8 with Bet UK

7.50 Installation @ 11/10 with Bet UK

8.25 Cobra Kai @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change