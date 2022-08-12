Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Friday Picks – August 12th

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew found 7-1 Lingfield winner POSTMARK on Thursday and has four recommended bets on Friday, August 12th. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

WOLVERHAMPTON 2.45

NEXT SECOND (system – Hot Streak 3yos, 5f, all-weather)

Three-year-old progeny of the sire Hot Streak have a 13 from 48 record when racing at the minimum trip on the all-weather and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £110.30 to a £1 level stake at SP. NEXT SECOND appreciated the return to Tapeta when making all at 25-1 over course and distance last time and might be able to stage a repeat. I’ve also bet course expert NACHO, who clocked a good time when winning on his last visit here. TWO TEMPTING, runner-up at Sandown last time, is today’s sole qualifier.

NEWBURY 4.10

TOO TEMPTING (system – New Bay, top-three-finish last time out)

Simply backing any progeny of the sire New Bay who recorded a top-three finish on their latest start has been a lucrative angle. There were three qualifiers at Lingfield last night (two ran in the same race) and they produced two winners – Tregony (10-1) and Diamond Bay (4-1) – to take the overall record to 80 winners from 251 bets for a profit of £80.83. TWO TEMPTING, runner-up at Sandown last time, is today’s sole qualifier.

WOLVERHAMPTON 4.18

CALETA SUNRISE (system – Pride Of Dubai fillies/mares, all-weather)

Backing female progeny of the sire Pride Of Dubai on the all-weather would have found 21 winners from 95 bets for a profit of £14.69. On Tapeta only their record is seven from 22 for a profit of £30.33. CALETA SUNRISE is a nine-race maiden, but she clocked a fair time when a 12-1 runner-up at Ayr on her latest outing and the winner followed up off a 7lb higher mark. She looks a likely improver on her all-weather debut. I’ve saved in USTATH in case that one is allowed an easy lead.

THIRSK 8.25

THE COOKSTOWN CAFU (system – Kevin Ryan & Kevin Stott, first-time cheekpieces)

Trainer Kevin Ryan has a solid record when using first-time cheekpieces, especially when Kevin Stott takes the ride. Had we bet all 49 qualifiers we’d have found 12 winners and made a profit of £49.70 to the usual £1 stake. THE COOKSTOWN CAFU trailed home last of seven at Ayr on his latest outing but caught the eye against the pace when fifth at Haydock the time before and perhaps the headgear can help him to break his duck at the seventh attempt.

