Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Wednesday, 1 June

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day for Wednesday, 1 June, according to SportsLens experts is Reikers Island. He defends his crown in the extended 3m 1f hunter chase he won at Cartmel 12 months ago (4:50). Alan Hill’s horse looks well worth a wager at a terrific 13/8 price.

335 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Course and distance form is all-important at this unique horse racing venue, so Reikers Island ticks that box. This nine-year-old son of Yeats scored on his debut for his current handler in January, was far from disgraced at Aintree and comes to Cartmel off a win between the flags. Reikers Island is thus our horse racing NAP today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Reikers Island win?

Oxfordshire trainer Hill has a phenomenal record with the rare runners he sends up to the Cumbrian track. Three of the five horses the stable has had competing at Cartmel have won. Backing Hill’s raiders here on the best UK betting sites would’ve seen punters some 92p up off a £1 level stake.

In Reikers Island, he has a horse once rated 140 who bolted up here last year. On that evidence, a 13-length romp, and subsequent race results, he clearly retains plenty of ability. Reikers Island had two subsequent winners in-behind him at Warwick following 235 days off the track, so there’s some substance to his form.

That victory means he concedes weight all-round here but, given the wide margin of success here 12 months ago, that may not be a problem. Reikers Island outran odds of 33/1 when seventh in the Foxhunters during the Grand National Festival at Aintree last time out under Rules. The fourth, sixth and eighth have all scored since, which again reads well.

Today’s horse racing NAP has strong form claims

Reikers Island quickly resumed winning ways in a Point-to-Point under today’s jockey Daniel Cherriman when last in action. He eases the welter burden of 12st 8lb by taking 7lb off with his claim and has already ridden two career winners under Rules at Cartmel. There is plenty to like about Reikers Island, so it’s no surprise that horse racing betting sites make him prominent in the market.

Taking everything into account, he may well repeat the dose from 12 months ago. Bottom weight Grageelagh Girl is an interesting opponent but Reikers Island just had to be our horse racing NAP on 1 June. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport at his current odds returns £26.25 if he wins. New customers who place such a wager qualify for £40 in bonuses with all the details below…

386 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

This is all the essential info relating to that new customer betting offer with 888Sport. It’s a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal available to any SportsLens readers who don’t already have an online account with this particular bookie.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets such as Skrill, MuchBetter, Neteller, PayPal and Paysafecard because these payment options aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

After new customers fund their account, put on a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet at minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP meets that. Once the wager settles, new customers get 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other T&Cs apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Wager a tenner on our top horse racing bet today and new customers receive £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. Claim the offer by following these six steps:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Put on a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) Once this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

726 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot after that. Here’s the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens: