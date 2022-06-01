Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat tracks and over the jumps too, with five meetings from England and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

The meetings from Newton Abbot, Nottingham and Cartmel all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Curragh, Kempton and Ripon get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.10pm at Newton Abbot, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 9.00pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, one from Nottingham and one from Newton Abbot, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Newton Abbot, Nottingham, Cartmel, Curragh, Kempton and Ripon

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meetings today!

NAP – BEGGARMAN @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 2.30 Nottingham



Our NAP of the day comes in the third race of the afternoon at Nottingham where we have selected Beggarman to win this Class 6 Handicap over 1m6f.

Beggarman comes here boasting some impressive form with three wins, a second place finish, a third and a fourth place finish in his last six starts. This 5-year-old is fairly handicapped at 9st 7lbs, which is four pounds lower than the top weight runner, Cherry Cola.

If Beggarman can continue his impressive form, trainer Hughie Morrison and jockey Louis Steward can claim a second back-to-back win in the past six months for him.

NEXT BEST – KAPITALISTE @ 2/1 with Bet UK – 1.10 Newton Abbot

Our Next Best bet of the day comes in the opening race at Newton Abbot where we have sided with Kapitaliste for Alexandra Dunn and Philip Armson to win this Class 5 Handicap Hurdle over 2m167y.

This 6-year-old gelding comes here fresh off the back of back-to-back wins, both at this racecourse, which is a good sign for Kapitaliste. Today is a slight step back in trip for him, which should play into his hands and he will most definitely be a huge player here provided he jumps to the best of his ability, like he has done in recent runs.

Here at SportsLens, we think Kapitaliste has what it takes to make it a hat-trick of wins at Newton Abbot this afternoon.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Newton Abbot, Nottingham, Cartmel, Curragh, Kempton and Ripon on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 42 races:

Newton Abbot Horse Racing Tips

1.10 Kapitaliste (NB) @ 2/1 with Bet UK

1.45 Thahab Ifraj @ 2/1 with Bet UK

2.20 Nelsons Rock @ 11/8 with Bet UK

2.50 Quid Pro Quo @ 2/7 with Bet UK

3.20 Danzini @ 15/8 with Bet UK

3.50 Ted’s Friend @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.25 The Punt @ 9/2 with Bet UK

Nottingham Horse Racing Tips

1.20 Dark Kris @ 5/1 with Bet UK

1.55 Sugar Hill Babe @ 15/2 with Bet UK

2.30 Beggarman (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

3.00 Come On Girl @ 6/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Silky Wilkie @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.00 Your Love Is King @ 5/1 with Bet UK

4.35 Royal Aviation @ 15/8 with Bet UK

Cartmel Horse Racing Tips

2.10 Hey Bob @ 4/1 with Bet UK

2.40 Lock Down Luke @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.10 Largy Reach @ 11/4 with Bet UK

3.40 Lermoos Legend @ 6/5 with Bet UK

4.15 Bob’s Bar @ 7/2 with Bet UK

4.50 Path To Freedom @ 14/1 with Bet UK

5.25 Timetoroe @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Curragh Horse Racing Tips

5.10 Segomo @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.45 Age Of Kings @ 3/10 with Bet UK

6.15 Zaniyka @ 3/1 with Bet UK

6.45 Neo Soul @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.15 Dame Rapide @ 5/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Aratori @ 6/4 with Bet UK

8.20 Inishmot Prince @ 9/1 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.55 Passing Storm @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.25 Light Lily @ 10/1 with Bet UK

6.55 Monaadah @ 5/2 with Bet UK

7.30 Melodramatica @ 8/1 with Bet UK

8.00 Morgan Fairy @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.30 Lower Street @ 7/2 with Bet UK

9.00 Catbird Seat @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Ripon Horse Racing Tips

5.00 The Platinum Queen @ 15/8 with Bet UK

5.35 May Punch @ 2/1 with Bet UK

6.05 Iur Cinn Tra @ 7/2 with Bet UK

6.35 Fortamour @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.05 Hellenista @ 2/1 with Bet UK

7.40 Poptronic @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.10 Albegone @ 9/4 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change