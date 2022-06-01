Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – June 1st

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to Nottingham, Cartmel, Ripon and the Curragh for four picks, some at huge prices, on Wednesday, June 1st. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

NOTTINGHAM 1.55

LADY MILLER (system – Brian Meehan, second-time out 2yos, Nottingham)

Since the beginning of 2010, in-form Brian Meehan has only run eight second-time out juveniles at Nottingham and six of them won (+£12.65 to a £1 level stake at SP). LADY MILLER, a respectable 16-1 fifth of nine after running green at Sandown on her recent debut, should know plenty more this afternoon.

CARTMEL 2.10

HEY BOB (system – Jake Thomas Coulson stable switchers)

Jake Thomas Coulson had an 80-1 stable switcher win at the first time of asking for him last week and his full record with such horses is four from 32 for a profit of £175.00 to £1. Five of the beaten horses placed (28-1, 20-1, 20-1, 10-1 and 15-2) and HEY BOB, a winner at Fakenham for Olly Murphy last time, looks set to go well.

RIPON 5.00

FORTUITOUS STAR (system – Ripon, second-time out 2yos, debuted at Ripon)

Experience of the ridges/undulations at Ripon can prove advantageous for a young horse and simply backing any second-time out juvenile at this venue, who also ran here on its debut, has been a profitable exercise. Since the start of 2010, those who showed some ability on their debut (won or beaten by less than ten lengths) had a second-time out record of 17 wins from 6 1outings (28%) for a profit of £67.30. FORTUITOUS STAR,a general 40-1 shot at the time of writing, is probably one for handicaps further down the line but she wasn’t entirely without promise here on her debut, going down by just under ten lengths when 16-1 (backed from 22-1), and should know more this time.

CURRAGH 5.10

ARABIAN LEGEND (system – Night Of Thunder 2yos, 0-2 previous runs, turf only)

Progeny of the sire Night Of Thunder tend to come to hand early and had we backed them on their debuts, second or third juvenile outings, on turf, we’d have landed 39 of our 178 bets (21.6%) and made a profit of £almost £80.00 to a £1 level stake at SP. Isaac Shelby was a winner on this system at Newbury yesterday and perhaps ARABIAN LEGEND can out-run his odds of 33-1 on his debut.

