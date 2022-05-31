Horse Racing Lucky 15 Tips Today: Four Best Bets on Wednesday 1st June

Horse racing Lucky 15 tips on Wednesday 1st June, as Andy Newton gives you his four best bets from across the fixtures at Newton Abbot, Nottingham, Cartmel, Ripon and Kempton to add to your accas and Lucky 15 betting slips.
KAPITALISTE @ SP with BetUK – 1:10 Newton Abbot
In great form at the moment – winning his last two in great fashion. The last of those wins came here at Newton Abbot by 19 lengths and is only up 7lbs for that, which doesn’t look enough to stop him going in again. The up-and-coming Philip Armson also rides again to take off 5lbs.
CAPTAIN MORGS @ SP with BetUK – 4:15 Cartmel
Looks to have an obvious chance here for the Nicky Henderson yard on his debut over fences. A useful hurdler on his day that is rated around the 130 mark and comes here for chase debut fit and well after a close second at Aintree just 3 weeks ago. Looks a nice recruit to the bigger obstacles and intersting that Nico de Boinville heads up for the ride too.
HELLENISTA @ SP with BetUK – 7:05 Ripon
Just the one career win but that came here at Ripon. Returned to form the last day at Catterick with a close second and is only a pound higher for that. The step up from 1m6f to 2m looks within range after running on well last time and despite being up in grade here it means he gets in with just 8-8 to carry.
KINGS JOY @ SP with BetUK – 8:00 Kempton
Frankie Dettori heads to Kempton to ride this John Gosden runner and the hint should be taken. Third last time at Ascot in a better race than this and before that won on the AW at Lingfield over this trip. The hood is also on today to help her focus and should now be spot-on after that run 35 days ago.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
