Horse Racing Each-way Tip Of The Day | Sandown Tip On Thurs 19th May

Three more UK afternoon cards this Thursday that come from Market Rasen over the jumps, plus Wolverhampton (AW) and Lingfield (turf). Then into the evening we’ve got Chelmsford (AW) and Sandown taking over. With that in mind, we’ve picked out our value horse racing each-way tip of the day – today’s selection comes from the evening fixture at Sandown races.

Yesterday’s e/w pick – Spanish Moon (11/2) – finished third.

Each-Way Horse Racing Tip Of The Day – Thursday 19th May

8.20 Sandown: NEW HEIGHTS @ 3/1 with Fitzdares

Okay, this pick today not really your ideal e/w price, but still looks worth an interest having a much better chance of actually winning, while a place will virtually get your stake back.

This Jonathan Portman 4 year-old is worth an interest on the Sandown Thursday evening card after a solid second at Windsor last time out.

She’s up just a pound for that run but can be expected to have improved again with that only her second run since last October.

Has also run well at Sandown in the past and will love the ground. Add in the Portman yard have a decent 27% record with their 4+ year-olds at the track then this is a further plus ahead of her chance.

Each-Way Betting Explained

An each-way bet is split into two parts

A win bet

A place bet

Therefore, if you are placing an each-way bet on a horse race your total stake will be split equally into two bets – half your stake will be wagered on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to be placed.

Winning a horse race is fairly self-explanatory, but the ‘place’ part means the horse will need to finish either 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th (this depends on the type of race and how many runners are in it) – you can see the industry standard each-way place terms here

Number of Runners:

1 – 4 runners – No Places – Win Only bet

5 – 7 runners – 1/4 Odds – 1st & 2nd place only

8+ runners – 1/5 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

12 – 15 runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd and 3rd place

16+ runners (handicap races only) – 1/4 odds – 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place

Shop Around The Bookmakers For Enchanced Each-way Place Terms

Yes, the above place terms are the set industry standard but with bookmakers competing for your business all the time, then many will offer enhanced place terms of their own.

This means, some bookmakers might offer places outside the top three or four places in certain races. These are more common in the big field handicap races – like the Grand National – and can often see the place terms paid out on horses that finish 5th, 6th, 7th or even 8th in the race.

How To Place An Each-way Bet In Horse Racing

You can see from the example screen shot below that all bookmakers will have an ‘Each-way (EW)’ tick box on their bet slips. Simply tick this e/w box and this will lock that horse in as an each-way selection.

You will notice that in the example below the £5 stake then becomes doubled (£10) – meaning you will have £5 on the horse to win and £5 on the horse to be placed.

