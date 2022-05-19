Horse Racing NAP of the Day: Best Horse Racing Tips for Thursday, 19 May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The horse racing NAP of the Day on Thursday, 19 May with SportsLens experts is Reach For The Moon. He returns to the action in the Listed 1m Heron Stakes at Sandown Park today (7:15). This royal runner for John and Thady Gosden looks a great value bet trading around 85/40.

115 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

A Group 3 at this top horse racing venue as a juvenile, Reach For The Moon carries the colours of The Queen. Once a potential prospect for The Derby, he takes a major ease in grade from his last couple of assignments. That makes Reach For The Moon the one to beat. He is thus our horse racing NAP today.

Why will horse racing NAP of the Day Reach For The Moon win?

The Gosden stable have won the last three renewals of this three-year-olds only contest. In Reach For The Moon, they have a Sea The Stars colt that will clearly stay further than the 7f he was campaigned over last year. The yard has a 24 per cent strike rate at Sandown since Thady’s name was added to the licence and top betting sites fear these powerful connections.

Reach For The Moon took high rank among last season’s juveniles. Only Point Lonsdale, who won Group races on his next two starts, proved too good for him in the Chesham during the Royal meeting at Ascot. Reach For The Moon then got his head in front at Newbury before an impressive horse racing result in the Solario Stakes here.

He won with any amount in hand eased down. The runner-up, Great Max, was far from disgraced when fifth in the Group 1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes on Irish Champions Weekend at The Curragh next time out. Reach For The Moon then went down fighting by a head in a ding-dong tussle in the Group 2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on St Leger day.

Today’s horse racing NAP the only course winner in line-up

Again, the form has been franked by third home, Twilight Jet, winning a couple of Group 3s since. Even the last of the four on Town Moor, Lusail, outran odds of 80/1 on horse racing betting sites to be sixth in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket. Reach For The Moon is the only previous Sandown scorer in the line-up with regular jockey Frankie Dettori aboard.

He has a 34 per cent strike rate at the Esher venue over the last five years. Backing all of Dettori’s mounts blind here in that time would’ve yielded £7.44 profit off a £1 level stake. Reach For The Moon just had to be our horse racing NAP on 19 May. A £10 punt on him with 888Sport returns £31.25 if he wins and qualifies new customers for £40 in bonuses.

520 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

New Customers Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus at 888Sport

More information on that new customer betting offer at 888Sport now. This is a bet £10 and get £30 + £10 casino bonus deal open to all SportsLens readers who don’t already have an account.

Sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB, then deposit £10 or more via Debit Card. Don’t use eWallets like MuchBetter, Neteller, PayPal, Paysafecard and Skrill as these payment methods aren’t compatible with unlocking the bonus.

Once new customers fund their account, place a £10+ qualifying sportsbook bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50). Our horse racing NAP of the Day ticks that box. After the wager settles, new customers receive 3x £10 free bets credited automatically. Other terms and conditions apply to the casino bonus, which is claimed separately.

How to Get that Welcome Bonus

Stake a tenner on today’s Bet of the Day and new customers get £30 in free bets with 888Sport, plus a £10 casino bonus. These six easy steps help punters claim the offer:

New customers sign up to 888Sport using promo code 30FB Deposit £10+ via Debit Card (don’t use eWallets) Place a £10+ qualifying bet with minimum odds of 1/2 (1.50) After this settles, get 3x £10 free bets automatically All free bets are valid for 7 days Claim a £10 casino bonus with separate T&Cs within 7 days

457 Codes claimed Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Copied Copy Visit 888Sport Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Min Deposit £10 Offer Terms Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply.

Related to Our Horse Racing NAP of the Day

With the Flat season now well underway, there are some big events to come over the summer including the Epsom Derby on the Platinum Jubilee weekend and Royal Ascot after that. Here’s the latest daily horse betting tips content from SportsLens: