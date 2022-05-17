Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Wednesday 18th May

See today’s Lucky 15 tips as Andy Newton gives you four horse racing best bets at today’s UK cards from Ayr, Yarmouth, Warwick, who race in the afternoon, and Southwell and Kempton, who race in the evening.
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Wednesday 18th May 2022
Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus get up to 25% bonuses on multis with FITZDARES
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
DANDY MAESTRO @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.00 Ayr
Heads here in the form of his life – winning his last two. The last was an easy 7 1/2 length success at Newbury and is up just 5lbs here. Dropped in grade helps with the big weight as does William Pyle’s 5lbs claim again.
VICTORY STAR @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.35 Yarmouth
Made all to win at Lingfield the last day – up 5lbs by the handicapper here but the switch to the turf will be fine and in his current form then another big show from the front on the cards.
GREAT D’ANGE @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.05 Warwick
Nice 6 length winner here at Warwick – up 6lbs for that win here but won with a big in-hand (6 lengths) to suggest there is more in the locker.
PERCY’S WORD @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.40 Warwick
Got another win to his name at Worcester recently and a 7lb penalty doesn’t look enough to stop him going well again here Harry Skelton rides.
Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies around – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of the horse racing today – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
More Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets