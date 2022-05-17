Today’s Lucky 15 Tips: Four Horse Racing Tips on Wednesday 18th May

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See today’s Lucky 15 tips as Andy Newton gives you four horse racing best bets at today’s UK cards from Ayr, Yarmouth, Warwick, who race in the afternoon, and Southwell and Kempton, who race in the evening.



Today’s Lucky 15 Tips – Wednesday 18th May 2022

Here are our four best horse racing tips to include in your Lucky 15 bet slip, plus get up to 25% bonuses on multis with FITZDARES

DANDY MAESTRO @ SP with Fitzdares – 1.00 Ayr



Heads here in the form of his life – winning his last two. The last was an easy 7 1/2 length success at Newbury and is up just 5lbs here. Dropped in grade helps with the big weight as does William Pyle’s 5lbs claim again.

VICTORY STAR @ SP with Fitzdares – 2.35 Yarmouth



Made all to win at Lingfield the last day – up 5lbs by the handicapper here but the switch to the turf will be fine and in his current form then another big show from the front on the cards.

GREAT D’ANGE @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.05 Warwick



Nice 6 length winner here at Warwick – up 6lbs for that win here but won with a big in-hand (6 lengths) to suggest there is more in the locker.

PERCY’S WORD @ SP with Fitzdares – 4.40 Warwick



Got another win to his name at Worcester recently and a 7lb penalty doesn’t look enough to stop him going well again here Harry Skelton rides.

Note: Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change

