Racing Tips: Andrew Mount’s Wednesday Picks – May 18th

Leading horse racing advisor Andrew Mount’s is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook, the GG.co.uk website and a regular pundit on William Hill radio. Andrew uses stats and systems to find value bets and shares his latest thoughts below…

Andrew heads to Kempton’s evening all-weather meeting on Wednesday (May 18th) for four selections, all priced at 6-1 or bigger at the time of writing. Follow his tips this week and all year round on horse racing betting sites with the lowdown on his latest picks below:

KEMPTON 5.30

VOLOS (system – sire Bellardo, 3yo+, 1m+, Flat only)

Progeny of Bellardo need time and tend not to come to hand until their three-year-old season. They also need a trip of at least 1m. Backing all those aged three plus over 1m or further would have found 38 winners from 223 bets (17% strike-rate) for a profit of £112.20 to a £1 level stake at SP. VOLOS ran well over course and distance as a juvenile for Stuart Williams, finishing fifth of 13 in December, and only went down by a length in second when 50-1 at Wolverhampton last time, his only other run beyond 7f.

KEMPTON 7.00

POPPY FIELD (system – sire James Garfield)

It’s very early days for the sire James Garfield but three of his first four representatives won (20-1, 10-1 and 11-4) and POPPY FIELD, the only one who was beaten, was sent off at just 7-4 on her debut at Bath. She was too green to do herself justice that day and, while still not perhaps firing on all cylinders, her yard is in better form now. She’d obviously been showing plenty at home prior to that Bath effort and is worth another chance tonight.

KEMPTON 7.30

EAGLE COURT (system – sire Free Eagle, all-weather, 1m+)

Progeny of the sire Free Eagle have a solid record on the all-weather, especially when running over 1m or further – 39 of the 193 qualifiers have won (20.2% strike-rate) for a profit of £48.61 to a £1 level stake at SP (expected number of winners was only 25.64). EAGLE COURT’s previous 17 runs have all taken place on turf, 16 of them for previous handler David O’Meara. He was fresh/keen and found 1m2f on the short side when eighth of 20 at Newbury in his recent stable debut and looks very interesting now running on synthetics for the first time.

KEMPTON 8.30

YORKTOWN (system – sire Free Eagle, all-weather, 1m+)

YORKTOWN is a qualifier on the same breeding angle as Eagle Court (see 7.30 Kempton) and didn’t seem to handle the track at Chelmsford or stay 1m6f when only sixth of nine on his latest outing. His Kempton record reads 312 (1-3) and he can reward each-way support again tonight.

