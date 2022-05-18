Horse Racing Tips Today: Wednesday’s Best UK and Ireland Racing Bets

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Today the horse racing action comes on both the flat turf and over the jumps too, with four meetings from England, one up north in Scotland and one from across the Irish Sea in Ireland. Here are our Wednesday horse racing tips and bets across every meeting.

After a win for our NAP selection yesterday, we are back with more horse racing betting tips on every race across the UK and Ireland on Wednesday 18th May.

The meetings from Ayr, Warwick and Yarmouth all get underway in the early afternoon. Meanwhile the remaining three meetings from Cork, Southwell and Kempton get underway in the late afternoon/early evening and run through the night. The first race sets off at 1.00pm at Ayr, with the last race of the day on getting underway at 8.30pm at Kempton.

We have selected a NAP and NEXT BEST bet for you, both from Ayr, to add to your bet slip as well as racing bets and tips on the day.

Horse racing bets & tips today: Ayr, Warwick, Yarmouth, Cork, Southwell and Kempton

Have a read to find our most confident picks of the day, as well as race-by-race selections for every race across the six meeting’s today!

NAP – LULLABY BAY @ 7/4 with Bet UK – 4.25 Ayr



Our NAP of the day comes in the penultimate race at Ayr, where we have selected Lullaby Bay to win this Class 4 Handicap over five furlongs.

This 3-year-old filly is going for the hattrick, having won back-to-back races at Beverley and Thirsk respectively in her last two runs. Both of these wins were only a matter of weeks ago at the beginning of May, so activity is key for Lullaby Bay, which is another reason we have selected her to triumph today.

Jockey Clifford Lee has been in the saddle for all five of her races, improving each time. That can only be a good sign for her today as Lullaby Bay looks to make it three wins on the spin here up in Scotland.

NEXT BEST – ACHELOIS @ 3/1 with Bet UK – 3.20 Ayr

Our Next Best bet of the day also comes from the racing at Ayr, where we have sided with Achelois for Andrew balding and PJ McDonald to triumph in the 3.20 over ten furlongs.

This 4-year-old filly boasts some impressive form, with three wins, a runner-up, two thirds and two fourths in her last eight runs. Achelois last ran at Epsom in April, finished second, just a neck behind the winner, but she responded very well when ridden and kept on well inside the final furlong or so.

Today’s race is over a similar distance and with good to soft ground, Achelois should give this a real go and hopefully land us a winner.

Check out all of our selections across the six meetings in the UK and Ireland on Wednesday

We’ve gone through each of the respective cards at Ayr, Warwick, Yarmouth, Cork, Southwell and Kempton on Wednesday. Here is who we are backing for our racing bets on all 44 races:

Ayr Horse Racing Tips

1.00 Cosa Sara @ 18/1 with Bet UK

1.35 Montelusa @ 8/1 with Bet UK

2.10 Profit And Loss @ 10/3 with Bet UK

2.45 Impressor @ 4/1 with Bet UK

3.20 Achelois (NB) @ 5/2 with Bet UK

3.55 Kats Bob @ 6/1 with Bet UK

4.25 Lullaby Bay (NAP) @ 7/4 with Bet UK

4.58 Royal Regent @ 10/1 with Bet UK

Warwick Horse Racing Tips

2.20 Debece @ 4/6 with Bet UK

2.55 Masteroftheheights @ 8/1 with Bet UK

3.30 Sofia’s Rock @ 11/10 with Bet UK

4.05 Aire Valley Lad @ 4/1 with Bet UK

4.40 Percy’s Word @ 11/10 with Bet UK

5.10 Rikoboy @ 4/1 with Bet UK

5.45 Hillview @ 5/4 with Bet UK

Yarmouth Horse Racing Tips

1.25 Central City @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.00 Think Climate @ 7/2 with Bet UK

2.35 Al Qaasim @ 10/11 with Bet UK

3.10 Tazaman @ 7/2 with Bet UK

3.45 Brazen Diamond @ 11/2 with Bet UK

4.17 Valentinka @ 16/1 with Bet UK

4.42 Chloellie @ 12/1 with Bet UK

5.22 Arlo’s Sunshine @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Cork Horse Racing Tips

5.05 Hernes Hill @ 10/1 with Bet UK

5.40 Distillate @ 22/1 with Bet UK

6.10 Harmony Rose @ 12/1 with Bet UK

6.40 Rock Etoile @ 10/1 with Bet UK

7.10 Janoobi @ 4/6 with Bet UK

7.40 Urban Oasis @ 8/11 with Bet UK

8.10 Leabaland @ 15/2 with Bet UK

Southwell Horse Racing Tips

5.15 Ofalltheginjoints @ 10/3 with Bet UK

5.50 Allavina @ 4/9 with Bet UK

6.20 Tick Tock Boom @ 13/8 with Bet UK

6.50 Victory Club @ 4/1 with Bet UK

7.20 Miss Chantelle @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.50 Kings Creek @ 10/3 with Bet UK

8.20 Balleticon @ 8/1 with Bet UK

Kempton Horse Racing Tips

5.30 Subjective Value @ 4/1 with Bet UK

6.00 Rogue Force @ 9/1 with Bet UK

6.30 Tickets @ 5/6 with Bet UK

7.00 Land Of Summer @ 3/1 with Bet UK

7.30 Thunderclap @ 9/2 with Bet UK

8.00 Ivasecret @ 11/4 with Bet UK

8.30 Placated @ 4/1 with Bet UK

Odds are correct at time of publishing and are subject to change