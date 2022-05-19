Frankie Dettori Booked Rides Today | Back This 4/1 Sandown Double on Thursday

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Frankie Dettori has two booked rides at Sandown on Thursday evening – both seem to have leading chances too. So, let’s take a look Frankie Dettori’s Sandown rides in more details below. Plus, you can also claim a £30 free bet with FITZDARES to use on the races at Sandown this Thursday.



Frankie Dettori’s Sandown Rides – Thursday 19th May 2022

7.15 Sandown: REACH FOR THE MOON @ 15/8 with Fitzdares – A runner for the Queen here and after a few setbacks should be hard to beat if back to the level that saw him run a head second in the G2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last September.

All previous five runs have been over 7f but this step up to a mile should pose no issues and back into a Listed race should have a big chance of gaining win number three here from his opening six races.

7.45 Sandown: FRANCESCO CLEMENTE @ 8/11 with Fitzdares – Went into many notebooks after a smooth debut win at Newmarket last month. Another trained by the powerful John Gosden yard too and with Frankie riding him on that opening run will also be starting to get to know the horse.

Is entered in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and also holds an entry for the Arc later in the season to suggest connections think he’s a promising colt. The step up from 1m (to 1m2f) here also looks sure to suit and so everthing points to a promising run.

Note: Odds are subject to change.

