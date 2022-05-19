Frankie Dettori Booked Rides Today | Back This 4/1 Sandown Double on Thursday

Frankie Dettori has two booked rides at Sandown on Thursday evening – both seem to have leading chances too. So, let’s take a look Frankie Dettori’s Sandown rides in more details below. Plus, you can also claim a £30 free bet with FITZDARES to use on the races at Sandown this Thursday.
Back Frankie’s rides at Sandown on Thursday in a double @ 4/1 with Fitzdares (click the bet slip below)
Best Horse Racing Betting Offers
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £60 in Bonuses
Already claimed these betting offers? Check out all the latest best betting sites.
Frankie Dettori’s Sandown Rides – Thursday 19th May 2022
7.15 Sandown: REACH FOR THE MOON @ 15/8 with Fitzdares – A runner for the Queen here and after a few setbacks should be hard to beat if back to the level that saw him run a head second in the G2 Champagne Stakes at Doncaster last September.
All previous five runs have been over 7f but this step up to a mile should pose no issues and back into a Listed race should have a big chance of gaining win number three here from his opening six races.
7.45 Sandown: FRANCESCO CLEMENTE @ 8/11 with Fitzdares – Went into many notebooks after a smooth debut win at Newmarket last month. Another trained by the powerful John Gosden yard too and with Frankie riding him on that opening run will also be starting to get to know the horse.
Is entered in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot in June and also holds an entry for the Arc later in the season to suggest connections think he’s a promising colt. The step up from 1m (to 1m2f) here also looks sure to suit and so everthing points to a promising run.
Note: Odds are subject to change.
Back Frankie’s rides at Sandown on Thursday in an double @ 4/1 with Fitzdares (click the bet slip below)
Other Horse Racing Content
Placepot Tips from Yarmouth on Wednesday 18th May
Daily Each-way Betting Tip
Today’s daily Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Lucky 15 Horse Racing Tips
Today’s Horse Racing NAP
Andrew Mount’s best bets on Monday
Andrew Mount’s Spreadex Analysis On Monday
Top Horse Racing Tips & Advice For UK Betting Today
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Do You Already Have Accounts With The Main Bookies? See Below 10 Up-and-Coming Bookmakers With Cracking Free Bets and Offers
See below our select list of some of the newer bookies on the block – but totally trusted bookmakers, that will also have prices ahead of this Thursday’s races at Sandown – best of all they ALL also have ‘must-see’ free bet sign-up offers to snap-up. Or, if you’ve already claimed these betting offers – you can check out all the latest best horse racing betting sites here.
Best New Horse Racing Betting Sites
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £15 Get £15
More Sandown Horse Racing Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets
50% Up To £50 Welcome Bonus
Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
Get a Free Bet Up to £25 + 10 Free Spins
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet
Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets
Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets