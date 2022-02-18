On another important Saturday in the jumps season, SportsLens experts have Haydock racing tips for the 19 February fixture. The going on Merseyside is heavy following a wet week thanks to named storms Dudley and Eunice. That places the greatest possible emphasis on stamina.
This last major Haydock card of the core National Hunt horse racing season contains a Grade 3 and two Grade 2s on it. The latter are a couple of staying hurdles in the Rendlesham and the Prestige, trials for the Stayers and Albert Bartlett at the Cheltenham Festival respectively. See the best Haydock racing tips for this cracking card below…
NAP: Hillcrest, Prestige Novices Hurdle (3:50)
Hillcrest was unlucky to unseat his rider when another horse fell in front of him last time out. Forgiving Henry Daly’s charge, running in the silks of the late Trevor Hemmings, that looks a smart play here. The progeny of this seven-year-old gelding’s sire, Stowaway, handle testing conditions just fine too. Prior to his Festival Trials Day misfortune when sent off at Cheltenham odds of 4/5 for the Classic Novices Hurdle, Hillcrest won a Listed contest in style.
Useful types I Am Maximus and Get A Tonic, who went one place better in the Warwick Mares Hurdle last Saturday, were in-behind him that day. Hillcrest is a big, galloping type that will come into his own over fences in future but some compensation may be on offer for last time here. Despite giving weight all-round, he is the NAP among our Haydock racing tips with William Hill going 5/4 about him.
Haydock Racing Tips NB: Molly Ollys Wishes, Rendlesham Hurdle (2:05)
Trainer Dan Skelton wisely waited with Molly Ollys Wishes so conditions were in her favour before running again after her Ascot success in the Warfield Mares Hurdle. The ground wouldn’t have suited her at Warwick, but the softer surface and this trip are more like it. An improving eight-year-old mare by Black Sam Bellamy, Molly Ollys wishes now into open company again.
She bolted up at Warwick in their Mares Hurdle last season on heavy going. Against the boys here following wins over an inadequate trip at Wetherby on reappearance and then Ascot in this grade, Molly Ollys Wishes receives weight all-round. Thomas Darby, the favourite on horse racing betting sites, isn’t reliable. The clear preference, then, is for Molly Ollys Wishes at a general 5/2 with the bookies.
EW: Skycutter, Victor Ludorum Juvenile Hurdle (1:30)
We perhaps didn’t see a true running from Skycutter in the Chepstow Finale Juvenile Hurdle last time out. Instead of a lengthy trip down to Wales, Phil Kirby’s runner has a trans-Pennine jaunt from Yorkshire. There is no obvious reason why Skycutter, a son of Scissor Kick, should reverse such horse racing results with Porticello. However, that one is long odds-on so it’s about finding an each way alternative.
Skycutter beat re-opposing rival Collingham, a winner since, fair and square at Musselburgh. They meet off the same terms, so he should confirm the placings. Kirby fits Skycutter with a hood for the first time here. If that has the desired effect, then he could well chase Porticello home here. William Hill are 15/2 about Skycutter giving a much better account of himself.
