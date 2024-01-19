Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has heaped praise on Manchester City maestro Kevin de Bruyne, suggesting he will give Pep Guardiola’s side a massive boost in the Premier League race.

Manchester City Managed 5 Months Without Kevin De Bruyne

Arguably the best midfielder in the world, De Bruyne had to come off 23 minutes into Manchester City’s 3-0 victory over Burnley on Matchday 1 of the 2023-24 Premier League season. He was absent for City’s next 27 games in all competitions before returning to Guardiola’s matchday squad for the Premier League Matchday 20 meeting with Sheffield United on December 30. The Spaniard, however, did not bring the Belgian on against the Blades.

De Bruyne finally returned to Premier League action in City’s nail-biting 3-2 win over Newcastle United on January 13. The Belgian playmaker scored once and provided an assist in his breathtaking 21-minute cameo.

Fabregas Hails De Bruyne’s Impact, Says He Is Ready For The Future

Speaking on Radio 5 Live, former Chelsea and Barcelona midfielder Fabregas warned Premier League contenders that De Bruyne was hungry for goals and assists after being sidelined for five months.

The former Spain international said:

“Kevin now at the moment is like a little boy with new boots, with a new kit when your parents used to give it to you. He’s excited, he’s alive, he played for 20 minutes, he comes with a lot of hunger.

“Now, how is he going to get on when he starts playing 90 minutes and 90 minutes and 90 minutes? This is the only thing that they have to manage. They are very lucky that they are in a squad where there is no pressure.”

De Bruyne is on the wrong side of 30, meaning it will not be too long before he starts losing his physicality and burst of pace. Fabregas, however, believes the 32-year-old is more than equipped to cope with the future, as he would effortlessly slide into midfield when required.

Fabregas added:

“I know him, the way he plays, that physicality, that stride when he has the ball and he starts running. But also he’s one of these players who can adapt in the future. When he starts losing his physicality and speed, he will be able to play in midfield I have no doubt.”

De Bruyne has played 360 games for City since joining them in August 2015. He has scored 97 goals and provided 155 assists in all competitions.