The status of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has been one of the biggest stories of the week leading up to the first game of the 2023 NFL season. The Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions at the Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night, and it is reported that it will be a game-time decision regarding Kelce’s involvement.

Game-Time Decision To Be Made Regarding Travis Kelce

Kelce suffered a bone bruise after hyperextending his knee in practice on Tuesday was was listed as questionable on the Chiefs’ final injury report of the week.

“We hope that he’ll (Travis Kelce) be able to go tonight,” Chiefs owner Clark Hunt told NFL Network. “He’ll be a game-time decision. But he’s somebody who love to compete, so I wouldn’t bet against him being on the field tonight.”

Travis Kelce might play tonight 👀 pic.twitter.com/ICVDXZ4UDu — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) September 7, 2023



Amazingly, Kelce has missed just one game for the Chiefs and that was back in his rookie campaign in 2013. Since then, he has gone on to become the NFL‘s best tight end and has had at least 1,000 passing yards in seven consecutive seasons.

Journalist Tom Pelissero reported that the Chiefs will get a better idea of his status on the day, as Kelce was set to have a workout during Thursday morning practice.

If Kelce is deemed not fit to play, last season’s Super Bowl champions will have Blake Bell or Noah Gray on the active roster, who will be ready to step in.

It is also reported that Kelce’s condition could have been much more serious after he was hurt in practice on Tuesday. The Chiefs remain hopeful that the 33-year-old may be fit to play, but nothing is confirmed at this stage.

