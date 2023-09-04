With the 2023 NFL season just around the corner, fans are getting excited ahead of their teams returning to the field. We’re taking a look at some of the important figures off the field, so take a look at the top ten richest NFL owners.

10. Robert Kraft (New England Patriots) – $10.6 billion

Robert Kraft is an American sports executive and business man who has owned the New England Patriots since 1994. Just two years after he purchased the Pats, he founded MLS team New England Revolution. Since taking over the Patriots, Kraft has seen the team win six Super Bowls.

Most of his wealth comes from being the CEO of the Kraft Group, which he founded in 1998. The company do a range of different things including distribution of forest products, paper and packaging manufacturing, sports and entertainment, real estate development and private equity.

9. Wood and Christopher Johnson (New York Jets) – $10.7 billion

The Jets are owned by Woody and Christoper Johnson after the brothers purchased the franchise in 2000 after outbidding New York Knicks owner James Dolan.

Woody was one of the founding members of Johnson & Johnson, who specialize in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and consumer packaged goods. He has also served as a U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom and was appointed that role in 2017.

When the Johnson’s got involved with the Jets, they wanted to focus on three key elements; passionate players, supportive fans and a new stadium. They helped oversee the creation of the MetLife Stadium but are yet to be owners of a Super Bowl winning team.

8. Stephen Ross (Miami Dolphins) – £11.6 billion

Stephen Ross has been a part of the Miami Dolphins since 2008 where he bought 50% of the franchise and their stadium the Hard Rock Stadium. Just a year later, he purchased an additional 45%, meaning he is owner of 95% of both the franchise and stadium.

He has had a long career in real estate management and is the chairman of The Related Companies as well as holding stakes in Equinox Fitness, SoulCycle and other businesses.

7. Shahid Khan (Jacksonville Jaguars) – $11.7 billion

Shahid Khan is the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Premier League football club Fulham FC aswell as being the owner of Flex-N-Gate, an American supplier of motor vehicle parts and components.

Khan is alos the co-owner of American professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling alongside his son Tony.

He has owned the Jags since 2011, when he purchased the franchise for $770 million from Wayne Weaver.

6. Stan Kroenke (LA Rams) – $12.9 billion

Stan Kroenke is an American businessman who has had full ownership of the Los Angeles Rams since 2010. He also owns both Arsenal men and women over in the United Kingdom.

Kroenke is also owner of NBA team the Denver Nuggets, MLS soccer team the Colorado Rapids and ice hockey team the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL.

He is also married to Ann Walton who is heir to fortune from her family owning Walmart.

5. Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys) – $13.6 billion

Jerry Jones has been running the show at the Dallas Cowboys since 1989 serving as owner, president and GM of the franchise overseeing three Super Bowl wins in that time.

He has also been involved in oil trading for many years, and is the controlling shareholder in Comstock Resources, which is a publicly traded Texas oil and gas company.

Jones also helped the Cowboys build the AT&T Stadium, commonly referred to as Jerry World due to his longstanding connection to the franchise.

4. Hunt Family (Kansas City Chiefs) – $15.3 billion

The Chiefs are owned by family members of the late Lamar Hunt, who was one of the most influential figures in American sports history. He was one of the founders of the AFL and the MLS. Upon his passing in 2006, Clark Hunt was given the responsibility to run the Chiefs, and have since won two Super Bowl titles.

The Hunts are one of the most prominent NFL owners in the business, and could well go on to be one of the most successful, if Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continue to dominate in the next few seasons.

3. David Tepper (Carolina Panthers) – $18.5 billion

David Tepper is founder and president of global edge fund Appaloosa Management, but also has a great interest in football. In 2009 he purchased a 5% stake in the Pittsburgh Steelers, but sold it so he could buy the Panthers from Jerry Richardson.

He was also the key figure in bringing an MLS team to Charlotte, and founded Charlotte FC. Tepper is also well known for his charitable contributions, and reportedly donated $25 million to communities in North Caroline and New Jersey during the COVID-19 pandemic.

2. Jody Allen (Seattle Seahawks) – $20.3 billion

Jody Allen is the sister of the late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and following his death in 2018 she took over the Seattle Seahawks.

She also controls the Portland Trail Blazers of the NBA and also has a minority ownership in MLS franchise the Seattle Sounders.

In addition to carrying on Paul’s legacy in sport, Jody is also the co-founder and president of Vulcan Productions, a company she co-founded with her brother in the 90s.

1. Walton-Penner Group (Denver Broncos) – $59.8 billion

The Walton-Penner Group is one of the newest owners in the NFL, and are now the richest by far. The group is headed by Rob Walton, who is the eldest son of the late Walmart founder Sam Walton. Greg Penner is the current chairman of Walmart, and is the son-in-law of Rob and the grandson-in-law of Sam.

They have been owners of the franchise since August 2022, and are hoping to return to old glory. The Broncos last won the Super Bowl in 2016, and with the money involved in the franchise now, they can have those same ambitions again.

