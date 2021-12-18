Round 23 of the EFL Championship will come to an end when Fulham faces Sheffield United at the Craven Cottage Stadium on 21st December 2021.

Fulham vs Sheffield United Preview

Fulham played the last match against Luton which ended in a 1-1 draw. Fulham managed to get six shots on target and 66% possession.

On the other hand, Sheffield won the match against Cardiff by a 3-2 scoreline. The winning team had eight shots on target and three corners in this championship match.

Last but not the least, Fulham was unbeaten in the last two matches against Sheffield by one win and one draw.

Fulham vs Sheffield United Team News

Fulham has reported injuries of Nathaniel Chalobah, Ivan Cavaleiro, Terence Kongolo, Jay Stansfield, and Tyrese Francois. Whereas Sheffield will be without John Fleck, Adlene Guedioura, Jack O’Connell, Rhian Brewster, Robin Olsen, and Rhy Norrington-Davies.

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Rodak; Tete, Adarabioyo, Ream, Robinson; Seri, Cairney; Wilson, Carvalho, Kebano; Mitrovic

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Foderingham; Basham, Egan, Davies; Bogle, Norwood, Hourihane, Stevens; Gibbs-White, McGoldrick; Sharp

Fulham vs Sheffield United Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Fulham vs Sheffield United from Bet365:

Match Winner

Fulham: 3/4

Draw: 11/4

Sheffield: 15/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 11/13

Under: 11/10

Fulham vs Sheffield United Prediction

The visitors are expected to take the game to the hosts and fight for a draw therefore most football betting sites predict that the match will end in a draw.

Prediction: Fulham vs Sheffield United to end in a draw.

Bet on Fulham vs Sheffield United to draw at 11/4 with bet365.

