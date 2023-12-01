Soccer

Former Manchester City & Liverpool Star Mario Balotelli Names The “Worst Coach” He Has Ever Had

Sushan Chakraborty
Ex-Liverpool and Manchester City striker Mario Balotelli has called Brendan Rodgers the worst coach he has played under in his career. The former Italy international lauded Rodgers’ meticulous training but said he was a “disaster” as a person.

Rodgers And Balotelli Had a Forgettable Time Together At Liverpool

After Luis Suarez’s departure to Barcelona in the summer of 2014, Liverpool opted to bring ex-Manchester City ace Balotelli back to the Premier League. The Premier League winner joined the group late and did not get the time to settle in before the season began. As a result, he looked completely out of sync and endured a disastrous campaign. Balotelli scored only four goals (28 games) in his only season at Anfield (2014-15) before being loaned out to AC Milan.

During his torrid spell at Anfield, Balotelli and Rodgers failed to strike up a partnership, and by the looks of it, the player blames the Northern Irishman for it.  In an interview with TVPlay, the Italian striker took aim at Rodgers, branding him the worst manager he has played under.

Brendan Rodgers is the worst coach I have ever had. He was number one as far as training sessions were concerned, what with keeping possession of the ball and the small-sided games. But as a person, he was a disaster,” said Balotelli (via The Mirror).

Rodgers Agrees He Did Not Have A Personal Relationship With Balotelli

This is not the first time Balotelli has taken shots at his former coach. The last time it happened, several years ago, Rodgers agreed with the Italian’s assessment, acknowledging he failed to build a relationship with his former player.

Rodgers told talkSPORT:

I just couldn’t really connect with Mario. He was one that came in very late in the window. It was a gamble taken from a club perspective. It was one where, he’s a big talent, he’ll come in and develop, he’s got all the tools.

In all fairness, I just found it very difficult to connect with Mario. On the field, he tried his best. But it certainly wasn’t something that worked out as everyone would like. If he could ever match that intensity with his talent, then he’d be one of the best players in the world.

Balotelli, unfortunately, has not been able to live up to expectations. He has not played for a top European team since leaving Marseille in August 2019, with him currently plying his trade at Turkish club Adana Demirspor.

