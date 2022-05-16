Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday: Back Our 21.68/1 Three-Fold With A Free Bet

There are a number of fixtures across Europe this Monday evening, and with that in mind we have put together an accumulator with combined odds of 21.68/1 – read below to find out more.
Three selections make up our Monday accumulator in total, which has odds of roughly 21.68/1 (Odds subject to change).
- Sampdoria vs Fiorentina – Fiorentina to win @ 4/5 on Virgin Bet
- Newcastle United vs Arsenal – Newcastle to Win @ 16/5 on Virgin Bet
- Juventus vs Lazio – Lazio to win @ 2/1 on Virgin Bet
- Combined odds – 21.68/1 on Virgin Bet
Football Accumulator Betting Tips for Monday
Below you will find our three selections for Monday’s accumulator.
Sampdoria vs Fiorentina – Fiorentina to win @ 4/5 on Virgin Bet
Fiorentina need to make sure they walk away with three points from their clash to keep their Europa Conference League hopes alive.
We are backing Fiorentina to win this Italian clash.
Newcastle United vs Arsenal – Newcastle to Win @ 16/5 on Virgin Bet
Newcastle United have been in fine form in the second half of the season, and even with Arsenal’s Champions League hopes, Eddie Howe will be confident the home crowd will see them through.
Arsenal will be coming in to the game all guns blaring, hoping to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat against Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday night.
We are backing Newcastle to win.
Juventus vs Lazio – Lazio to win @ 2/1 on Virgin Bet
Serie A throws up a top end of the table clash tonight between Juventus and Lazio who are 4th and 5th respectively.
Lazio have rivals Roma hot on their tails, and will be hoping to further cement their 5th spot against Juve. They have scored 72 goals this season, the second highest in the league – they are a real threat going forward.
We expect goals from both teams in this tasty Serie A clash.
Monday Accumulator – 21.68/1 with Virgin Bet
