Real Madrid Rumor: Fabrizio Romano Claims Whites Are Close To Extending Key Midfielder’s Contract

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed Real Madrid are close to tying Eduardo Camavinga down to a long-term contract. The Whites see Camavinga as an integral part of their future while the player, too, loves playing for the club.

Fabrizio Romano Shares The Latest On Eduardo Camavinga

Taking to social networking platform X, Romano claimed Camavinga was on the verge of committing his long-term future to Real Madrid. He wrote on Tuesday (September 28):

Eduardo Camavinga, on the verge of extending his contract at Real Madrid. New deal will include higher salary and release clause to ‘protect’ the player.

Camavinga loves Real Madrid, Real love Eduardo who’s key player for present and future. Matter of final details.”

Shortly after his first report, Romano stated that the deal was almost done and an official announcement could arrive in just a few days’ time.

Romano added:

Camavinga will sign new Real Madrid deal in the next days — process at 99% stage, almost completed.”

Camavinga Has Served As A Jack Of All Trades For Real Madrid

Real Madrid signed Camavinga from French side Stade Rennais in August 2021. Over the last couple of years, the 20-year-old has evolved into one of the most important players on the squad.

Primarily a central midfielder, Camavinga has proven his worth in multiple areas of the pitch. He has served higher up the pitch when required, shielded the back line as a defensive midfielder at times, and even covered the left-back position when Ferland Mendy was injured last season. Most importantly, he tends to do it all with a can-do attitude, without questioning his manager even once.

With Luka Modric and Toni Kroos nearing the end of their Real Madrid career, it is time for a new order in midfield. Competition for places is at an all-time high in midfield, with the likes of Dani Ceballos, Jude Bellingham, Brahim Diaz, Aurelien Tchouameni, Fede Valverde, and Camavinga all fighting for a spot. Through steady performances, Camavinga has established himself as a regular in Carlo Ancelotti’s setup. And if he keeps this up, he will have a real shot at becoming the cornerstone of Los Blancos’ legendary midfield.

The France international has thus far featured in 107 games for Madrid in all competitions, scoring twice and claiming four assists. His current deal with the club expires in June 2027.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
