Soccer

FA Cup: Aston Villa Vs. Chelsea – Where To Watch In US, Team Form, Head-To-Head & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino

Premier League foes Aston Villa and Chelsea will meet at Villa Park for their FA Cup Fourth Round replay on Wednesday night (February 7). The two sides played out a goalless draw in their original FA Cup Fourth Round clash at Stamford Bridge on January 27, thus prompting a replay. Continue reading to get a brief preview of the game and learn where to watch it live in the United States.

Aston Villa Vs. Chelsea – Kickoff Time & Where To Watch In US

Chelsea will make the 125-mile trip to Villa Park for their FA Cup Fourth Round replay with Aston Villa on Wednesday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT. Fans in the United States can watch the mouthwatering clash on ESPN+. ESPN+ will continue to stream all FA Cup games until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Fans in the United Kingdom, meanwhile, can watch it live on television by tuning into ITV1 or STV. Their streaming counterparts, ITVX and STV Player, will also carry the game.

Aston Villa Vs. Chelsea: Form & Head-To-Head Record

Recent Form

The Villans have lost a bit of momentum in recent outings. In their last four matches, they have won once, drawn twice, and lost once. Having dropped five points in their last three Premier League outings, Unai Emery’s side have allowed Arsenal to gain an upper hand on them in the standings. The Gunners currently sit in third place, three points clear of fourth-place Villa.

The hosts, however, are coming into Wednesday’s match on the back of a resounding 5-o victory over Sheffield United — something that cannot be said about their opponents.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues were on a three-game winning run in the Premier League before they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool on January 31. The Pensioners suffered another crushing defeat four days later, this time falling to a 4-2 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pochettino needs to get his men back in shape to avoid another embarrassment this week.

Head-To-Head Record

According to AiScore, Aston Villa and Chelsea have crossed paths 58 times since 1995. Aston Villa have won 14, Chelsea 30, and 14 games have ended all square. The Blues have not scored in their last three meetings with Villa. They have never gone four games without scoring against the Birmingham club.

Aston Villa Vs. Chelsea: Prediction

It is difficult to predict Chelsea’s games, as it is almost impossible to know whether the players will turn up or not. But since we have committed to do so, we are predicting things to break Pochettino’s way away for a change. We are backing the Blues to secure a slender 2-1 victory in Villa’s backyard on Wednesday night.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
PSG Star & Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Been Linked With Arsenal And Liverpool
Soccer

LATEST Report: PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Wants Real Madrid To Fulfill 3 Multi-Million Dollar Demands This Summer

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024
Chelsea Boss Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer
FA Cup: Aston Villa Vs. Chelsea – Where To Watch In US, Team Form, Head-To-Head & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024

Premier League foes Aston Villa and Chelsea will meet at Villa Park for their FA Cup Fourth Round replay on Wednesday night (February 7). The two sides played out a…

Liverpool and Premier League Legend Robbie Fowler
Soccer
10 Players Who Have Scored The Most Hat-Tricks In Premier League History: Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler Claims 3rd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 07 2024

The great Eric Cantona captured a piece of Premier League history when he scored a hat-trick for Leeds United in a 5-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on August 25, 1992….

Liverpool And Arsenal Managers Jurgen Klopp And Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“Who knows what can happen” – Jamie Carragher Reveals What Liverpool & Arsenal Must Do To Stop Manchester City From Making Premier League History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 06 2024
Cristiano Ronaldo For Juventus
Soccer
“I partially didn’t agree” – Former Juventus CEO Reveals Why He Was Not Completely On Board With Cristiano Ronaldo Signing
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 06 2024
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Is The Most Successful Manager In The Premier League
Soccer
Manchester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims La Liga Winger Will Be Pep Guardiola’s First Signing Of The Summer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 06 2024
Lionel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer
“I really wanted to play” – Inter Miami Ace Lionel Messi Explains His Absence Against Hong Kong XI, Reveals Possible Return Date
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top