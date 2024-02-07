Premier League foes Aston Villa and Chelsea will meet at Villa Park for their FA Cup Fourth Round replay on Wednesday night (February 7). The two sides played out a goalless draw in their original FA Cup Fourth Round clash at Stamford Bridge on January 27, thus prompting a replay. Continue reading to get a brief preview of the game and learn where to watch it live in the United States.

Aston Villa Vs. Chelsea – Kickoff Time & Where To Watch In US

Chelsea will make the 125-mile trip to Villa Park for their FA Cup Fourth Round replay with Aston Villa on Wednesday. The game will kick off at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT. Fans in the United States can watch the mouthwatering clash on ESPN+. ESPN+ will continue to stream all FA Cup games until the end of the 2023-24 season.

Fans in the United Kingdom, meanwhile, can watch it live on television by tuning into ITV1 or STV. Their streaming counterparts, ITVX and STV Player, will also carry the game.

Aston Villa Vs. Chelsea: Form & Head-To-Head Record

Recent Form

The Villans have lost a bit of momentum in recent outings. In their last four matches, they have won once, drawn twice, and lost once. Having dropped five points in their last three Premier League outings, Unai Emery’s side have allowed Arsenal to gain an upper hand on them in the standings. The Gunners currently sit in third place, three points clear of fourth-place Villa.

The hosts, however, are coming into Wednesday’s match on the back of a resounding 5-o victory over Sheffield United — something that cannot be said about their opponents.

Mauricio Pochettino’s Blues were on a three-game winning run in the Premier League before they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Liverpool on January 31. The Pensioners suffered another crushing defeat four days later, this time falling to a 4-2 loss against Wolverhampton Wanderers. Pochettino needs to get his men back in shape to avoid another embarrassment this week.

Head-To-Head Record

According to AiScore, Aston Villa and Chelsea have crossed paths 58 times since 1995. Aston Villa have won 14, Chelsea 30, and 14 games have ended all square. The Blues have not scored in their last three meetings with Villa. They have never gone four games without scoring against the Birmingham club.

Aston Villa Vs. Chelsea: Prediction

It is difficult to predict Chelsea’s games, as it is almost impossible to know whether the players will turn up or not. But since we have committed to do so, we are predicting things to break Pochettino’s way away for a change. We are backing the Blues to secure a slender 2-1 victory in Villa’s backyard on Wednesday night.