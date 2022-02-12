Leeds United will be looking to build on their recent performances with an away win over Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.
Everton vs Leeds United live stream
Everton vs Leeds United Preview
Marcelo Bielsa’s men will be relatively confident heading into this game after picking up two wins and a draw in their last four league outings. Leeds have certainly improved in recent weeks and it will be interesting to see if they can grind out a vital away win here.
Meanwhile, the Toffees are in dismal form right now and Frank Lampard has a massive challenge ahead of him.
Everton have lost five of their last six league matches and they will need a major slice of luck to get back to winning ways here.
When does Everton vs Leeds United kick-off?
The Premier League clash between Everton vs Leeds United kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 12th of February, at Goodison Park Stadium.
Everton vs Leeds United Team News
Everton team news
Everton will be without the services of Yerry Mina, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Demarai Gray, Ben Godfrey, Fabian Delph, Tom Davies and Gylfi Sigurdsson because of injuries.
Leeds United team news
Meanwhile, Leeds United are without Junior Firpo, Patrick Bamford, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper.
Leeds United predicted line-up vs Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Kenny; Allan, Van de Beek; Townsend, Alli, Richarlison; Calvert-Lewin