Everton will be looking to get their season back on track with a win over Leeds United when the two sides meet in the Premier League this weekend.
Match Info Date: 12th February 2022
Kick-off: 15:00 pm BST, Goodinson Park Stadium.
Everton vs Leeds United Prediction
The Toffees are coming into this game on the back of four consecutive defeats in the league and manager Frank Lampard will be under pressure to get his side to bounce back strongly.
Meanwhile, Leeds United have shown an upturn in form in recent weeks and they have picked up two wins and a draw in their last four league matches.
The visitors will fancy their chances against a struggling Everton side and it remains to be seen who comes out on top here.
Everton vs Leeds United Prediction: Everton 1-2 Leeds United @ 23/2 with Bet365.
Everton vs Leeds United Betting Tips
Everton have lost their last four Premier League matches. Bet on Leeds to pick up all three points here.
The last six meetings between these two sides have produced a total of 15 goals. Bet on over 2.5 goals here.
Leeds have conceded at least twice in their last four away matches in the Premier League. Bet on the home side to grind out a win here.
Everton vs Leeds United betting tip: Get over 2.5 goals at 8/11.
Everton vs Leeds United Odds
Here are the latest betting odds for Everton vs Leeds United from Bet365:
Match-winner:
Everton: 13/10 with Bet365
Draw: 13/5 with Bet365
Leeds United: 15/8 with Bet365
Total Goals:
Over 2.5: 8/11 with Bet365
Under: 7/5 with Bet365
