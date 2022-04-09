Countries
everton team news and predicted lineup against manchester united

Everton Team News and Predicted Lineup against Manchester United

Updated

53 mins ago

on

Everton manager Frank Lampard prepares to make his EPL bow for the Toffees

Everton take on Manchester United at the Goodison Park, looking to spring a surprise in their quest for survival.

Calling Everton anything less than woeful would be a travesty. The Toffees have a really good squad but have been supremely poor throughout the campaign. Their relegation fears worsened on Wednesday when they lost 3-2 to Burnley in a relegation 6-pointer where they were leading 2-0 initially.

And now Frank Lampard’s side take on Manchester United who have been woeful as well and might end up handing the Merseysiders a favor they don’t deserve.

Everton Team News

The home side will be without the services of Yerry Mina, Tom Davies, Andros Townsend, Andre Gomes and Nathan Patterson due to injury. Donny van de Beek is ineligible to feature against his parent club.

However, Allan returns from suspension along with Michael Keane.

Seamus Coleman is likely to start at right back while Vitaly Mykolenko will start at left back.

Everton Predicted Starting XI against Manchester United

Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Mykolenko; Gordon, Allan, Doucoure, Iwobi; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

