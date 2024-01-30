Soccer

"I feel for Erik ten Hag" – Paul Merson Makes Bold Prediction For Wolverhampton Wanderers Vs Manchester United

Sushan Chakraborty
Arsenal legend Paul Merson has criticized Manchester United for their poor FA Cup display against Newport County and warned more misfortune awaited them in the Premier League on Thursday (February 1).

Manchester United Struggled Against Newport County In The FA Cup

Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United picked up a 4-2 victory over fourth-division side Newport County in the Fourth Round of the FA Cup on Sunday (January 28). However, the victory was a lot more complicated than United would have liked.

The Red Devils took their eye off the ball after going 2-0 up early in the game, allowing the underdogs to equalize. Antony and Rasmus Hojlund eventually gave United the win, but it was not enough to avoid criticism.

Merson Backs Wolves To Leapfrog Man Utd In Premier League Rankings

Fresh off the scare, Manchester United will travel to Molineux for their Premier League meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Merson does not believe Ten Hag’s boys are up for the challenge and has backed the hosts to clinch a 2-1 victory on the night. Analyzing the game, the former England international wrote (via Sportskeeda):

Manchester United were cruising at 2-0 but were pegged back to 2-2 by Newport County in the FA Cup. They managed to win the game, but the fact that they put out a nearly full-strength squad and suffered such a scare is a startling example of where they are as a club at the moment.

If Wolves (29 points) win this, they go above Manchester United (32 points) in the table. That shouldn’t come as much of a surprise – Wolves are nine games unbeaten at home, while Manchester United were on a run of five winless games on their travels before beating Wigan Athletic and Newport.

He added:

Since it’s Manchester United, everything is going to be magnified, but I feel for Erik ten Hag, especially after his incident with Marcus Rashford. The Dutchman did well to bite his tongue and say he would sort it out internally, but he can’t have players going to nightclubs and failing to show up for training! I never missed a day of training in my professional career even if I only got in at 6 AM, so I really feel for the manager here.

I think Wolves will win this one and end Manchester United’s hopes of a top-four finish once and for all.”

Merson’s prediction: 2-1 For Wolves

Manchester United are currently in eighth place in the Premier League rankings. They are sitting 16 points behind league leaders Liverpool and 11 points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa.

