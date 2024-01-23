Soccer

Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Antony’s Future Amid Saudi Arabia Links

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Manchester United Winger Antony Has Been Accused Of Physical Assault
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has played down reports linking Manchester United star Antony with a move to Saudi Arabia. However, he did reveal that bids could arrive in the coming days or in the summer transfer window, suggesting United might let the Brazilian go for the right price.

Antony Linked With Manchester United Exit

According to the Evening Standard, Manchester United are looking to offload two of their big-money, underperforming assets, Antony and Jadon Sancho, in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils reportedly want around £50 million ($63.65 million) each for the two wingers and are circulating the news in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ettifaq reportedly wanted to sign Sancho last summer but ultimately pulled out after failing to agree terms with the Red Devils. Steven Gerrard’s side wanted to sign Sancho on a season-long loan, which United were on board with. However, the Saudi side did not want to activate the mandatory £50 million ($63.65 million) purchase clause at the end of the loan deal.

While Sancho has found his way out of the club, thanks to Borussia Dortmund, Antony is still completely on United’s payroll. The Brazilian wideman, who was recently accused of domestic assault, has failed to live up to his lofty £86 million ($109.5 million) price tag, scoring just eight times in 66 matches in all competitions since August 2022.

It is believed the club are growing impatient with the 23-year-old, and an exit, either in winter or summer, might be in everyone’s best interest.

Fabrizio Romano Claims Things Are Very Quiet On The Antony Front

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano answered queries about Antony’s future at Manchester United amid links to Saudi Arabia. He said that while the ex-Ajax man did not have any offers now, bids could potentially arrive in the coming days or in the summer transfer window.

Romano said:

“Some fans have asked me about stories involving Antony being offered to Saudi clubs. We had similar reports about Brazil in the recent past, which were denied. Same with these ones.

“I’m not aware of United offering Antony to any other clubs, and don’t have concrete info on Antony leaving now. Let’s see if bids will come in the next weeks or in the summer, but it’s very quiet so far.”

Antony has a long-term contract with the 20-time English champions, with it not expiring until June 2027. There is also an option to extend his stay for an additional year.

