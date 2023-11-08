Soccer

Eduardo Camavinga Signs New Real Madrid Contract, Joins Vinicius Jr. & Rodrygo In €1 Billion Club

French midfielder Eduardo Camavinga has extended his Real Madrid contract, committing to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium until June 2029. Camavinga has become the third Los Blancos player to sign a new deal with the club in the last couple of weeks, succeeding Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo Goes.

Eduardo Camavinga Becomes 3rd Real Madrid Youngster To Get €1 Billion Release Clause

On Tuesday, Camavinga signed a massive new Real Madrid contract, courtesy of his stellar performances for the club over the last couple of seasons. According to The Athletic, Camavinga’s new contract comes with a sizable pay bump and an eye-popping €1 billion release clause. The 20-year-old is now the youngest player in the club’s history to have such an astronomical release clause. Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo are the other two players with the practically unmatchable clause in their contract.

As per The Athletic, Camavinga’s new Real Madrid contract had been in the works for a while. In March, the outlet reported that talks had begun between the two parties over an extension. In October, an agreement was reached, but the Whites waited to announce Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo’s deals before confirming Camavinga’s extension.

As per Capology, Camavinga’s previous contract, which was set to expire in June 2027, saw the French star make €160,192 per week, before taxes. Following the extension, he will earn a sizable €240,385 per week (pre-tax) until June 2029.

Camavinga Has Been An Integral Part Of Madrid Since 2021

Real Madrid signed Camavinga from French side Rennes on deadline day in the 2021-22 summer transfer window, shortly after they missed out on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe. The 14-time European champions paid a mere €31 million plus variables to bring the highly rated youngster to the Spanish capital. Madrid reportedly pulled the trigger after scouting the player for over two years and holding multiple meetings with his entourage.

Loved by all his teammates as well as the Spanish press, Camavinga is a coach’s dream. He excels in a pivot role in the middle of the park but has also served diligently as a left-back when called upon. The youngster, whose current market value stands at €90 million (via Transfermarkt), has already played 114 games for the All-Whites, scoring twice and providing five assists. He has won one Champions League trophy and one La Liga title with Madrid, amongst other honors.

