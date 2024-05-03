Soccer

Report: Barcelona Face Stiff Competition From Two European Heavyweights For Adrien Rabiot

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty

Sports Editor

La Liga juggernauts Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Adrien Rabiot from Juventus in the summer transfer window. They are, however, not the only team keeping tabs on the midfielder, as Bayern Munich and Manchester United are also keen on prizing him away from Turin.

Adrien Rabiot Is On Barcelona’s Priority List For The Summer

According to a report from CaughtOffside, Barcelona are interested in bolstering their midfield in the summer transfer window. They want to sign someone who can slot into the defensive midfield position and will not cost a fortune. Rabiot, 29, fulfills both criteria. Not only can he play as a holding midfielder, but he will also become a free agent on June 30, 2024, making him a lucrative option for cash-strapped Barcelona.

As per the aforementioned report, Barcelona manager Xavi likes the player and has kept him on his priority list. The Blaugrana are reportedly prepared to open negotiations with Rabiot promptly to seal the transfer.

Meanwhile, in a recent report, Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo called Joshua Kimmich a priority target for the Catalan outfit. As per that report, Xavi had held talks with Sporting Director Deco, and the two decided to go all out for a defensive midfielder. Judging by the reports, it is safe to say Barcelona are monitoring multiple top players for the defensive midfield position.

Bayern Munich & Manchester United Also Have Reasons To Court Rabiot

Bayern Munich currently have Kimmich as their first-choice defensive midfielder. However, with his contract expiring next year and him stalling a contract extension, the Bavarians are bracing themselves for a summer departure. As cover, Bayern are keeping tabs on Rabiot, but they are unlikely to move if Kimmich does not leave this summer.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are reportedly planning a major squad overhaul. They have endured a disappointing 2023-24 season and are prepared to do everything in their power to avoid another such campaign. As per CaughtOffside, United could let go of Sofyan Amrabat, Christian Eriksen, and even Casemiro this summer. If the sales are finalized, United could move for either Kimmich or Rabiot.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly admires Rabiot and would like the club to prioritize the transfer. United are prepared to offer him a three-year contract, worth €10 million per year, to reject other suitors and Juventus’ renewal offer.





