On Tuesday (October 21), Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior signed a contract extension, committing to stay at the club until June 30, 2027. According to 90min, the contract had been in the works for around 18 months, which goes on to show the amount of work that went into pulling off the deal.

Vinicius Junior’s Real Madrid Income Has Tripled Following Extension

Real Madrid are by far the most affluent club in Spain, with their current La Liga salary limit sitting at an eye-popping €727 million ($766.76 million). So, they had plenty of room to give one of their star players a contract he could be proud of.

As per The Athletic, Vinicius Junior’s new Real Madrid deal is worth £8.7 million per year ($10.56 million per year) after tax. Pre-tax, he is set to earn a whopping £360,000 ($436,880) per week. His new four-year deal also includes a mammoth €1 billion ($1.05 billion) release clause, making him unattainable even for Saudi Arabian clubs.

Prior to signing the four-year extension, the former Flamengo winger made just £2.8 million per year ($3.4 million per year) post-tax deductions, meaning his wages have grown by over 300% at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.

Vinicius Jr. Is Now One Of Los Blancos’ Top Earners

Los Blancos have rightly handed Vinicius Junior a contract extension, making him one of the team’s highest-paid players. Currently, Real Madrid central midfielder Toni Kroos pockets the biggest paycheque in Madrid. The German stalwart takes home a cool £408, 000 ($495,130)/week before tax.

In second place, we have former Bayern Munich center-back David Alaba. The Austrian, who joined the club as a free agent in the summer of 2021, takes home £377,000 ($457,510) per week before deductions.

Midfield extraordinaire Luka Modric is the third name on the list. The former Tottenham Hotspur ace, who has been at the club since the summer of 2012, makes a respectable £366,000 ($444,160) every week. In fourth, we have Vinicius Junior with his £360,000 ($436,880)/week salary, while the fifth place is occupied by the most in-form midfielder on the planet, Jude Bellingham.

The Borussia Dortmund star, who joined Madrid during the summer transfer window, makes £349,000 ($423,530) per week. If he keeps producing the goods, however, it will not be long before the Whites give him a swanky extension.