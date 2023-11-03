On Thursday (November 2), a day after extending Vinicius Junior’s stay, Real Madrid tied the Brazilian’s countryman and strike partner Rodrygo to a swanky new contract. Owing to the contract extension, the 22-year-old Brazil international will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium until June 2028. His previous contract ran until June 2025.

Real Madrid Give Rodrygo A Massive Release Clause

According to The Athletic, Real Madrid see Rodrygo as one of their most important players. This is why they have included a €1 billion ($1.06 billion) release clause in his contract, ensuring no club would be able to prize him away without Madrid’s permission. Los Blancos also attached the same €1 billion ($1.06 billion) clause, which is the highest in soccer history, in Vinicius Junior’s new contract.

Expectedly, Rodrygo’s salary has also been bumped with the new contract. However, the club have yet to disclose the former Santos man’s new wages. Before putting pen to paper, Rodrygo used to take home a cool £140,000 ($170,080) per week.

Rodrygo moved to the Spanish capital from Brazilian club Santos in July 2019. The 14-time European champions paid a handsome €45 million ($47.82 million) fee to secure the then-teenager’s services. Over the last four seasons, Rodrygo has matured into a formidable attacker, popping up with invaluable goals in high-profile matches. The 18-capped Brazilian has played in 179 games for Madrid in all competitions, scoring 39 times and providing 33 assists.

Rodrygo Is Yet To Get Going For Real Madrid This Season

Rodrygo enjoyed his best-ever campaign for Real Madrid in 2022-23. Often operating centrally in Karim Benzema’s absence, he scored 19 times and claimed 11 assists in 57 appearances across competitions. Following Benzema’s departure to Al-Ittihad in the summer, Rodrygo has been asked to add more goals to his game, but so far, he has not been very successful.

The young attacker has often looked out of ideas in the final third, often compelling coach Carlo Ancelotti to bring Joselu Mato in his place. Since the start of the 2023-24 season, Rodrygo has appeared in 14 games for the club in all competitions, scoring just twice.

Of course, the season is still quite young, and Rodrygo has all the talent in the world to turn it around. Madrid would hope that the assurance and respect of a new contract would inspire the right-winger to soar higher than ever before.